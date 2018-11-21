×
Deco picks the best player he's ever played with

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
21 Nov 2018, 10:24 IST

Barcelona v Celtic - UEFA Champions League
Barcelona v Celtic - UEFA Champions League

What's the story?

Former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Deco has snubbed the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to name the best player he has ever worked with in his career. 

In case you didn't know...

Deco had rubbed shoulders with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during the course of his career.

The former Portugal international had played with Ronaldo for seven years in their national team and spent four years at Barcelona playing alongside Messi.

The talismanic duo has conquered football in the last decade, with the Ballon d'Or as an exclusive battle between the two for over a decade.

The heart of the matter

Despite all their achievements, however, Deco has picked Brazilian legend Ronaldinho as the best player he has ever worked with, ahead of the Juventus and Blaugrana duo.

The Portuguese had played alongside Ronaldinho under Frank Rijkaard during their time in Barcelona between 2004 and 2008. During this period, the duo won two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

Speaking to AS about the best player he's ever played with, Deco said, "From the outset, it is clear that Leo and Cristiano are the greatest."

"Especially because no one thought they could take so many years to this level, but the one that impressed me most despite not being so decisive was Ronnie.  

"For me, he will always be the best." 

Deco further raved about his experience playing with the Brazilian saying, "We met in Barcelona and immediately connected with him, the moments I lived with him are difficult to compare to anything. It was magical." 

When asked which player he identifies with the most, Deco replied, "By professional deformation, I focus more on the midfielders, I see Modric and Iniesta, that I love watching them play. I love seeing Modric, Cristiano has been the great figure and he has given more, but the key to the last successes of Madrid was Modric."

What's next?

Deco retired after spending his last few years with Fluminense in 2013 and now lives in Oporto, where he represents football players for various clubs.

