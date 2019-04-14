×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Decoding Barcelona's Coutinho-Malcom dilemma

Adithya Eshwarla
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
264   //    14 Apr 2019, 11:41 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

At Barcelona, playing to the system is as important as breathing is to life. Malcom has shown that he has the potential to adapt well into the system here, which is exactly what Coutinho has failed to do in a year.

When Malcom is on the pitch, you can clearly see his attempts to link up creatively with Messi, Suarez, and Alba. And more often than not, he succeeds. He makes perfectly timed runs into the box and has even shown that his decision making is not hasty.

Coutinho has shown skill outside the area, but he has rarely if ever, posed a threat to the goal. When a coach plays you in the front 3, you are expected to cause some threat to the goalkeeper, and this is where Malcom trumps Coutinho.

Talk about finishing, and there is no doubt as to who has shown more promise. The variety of finishes that Malcom has displayed in just the 4–5 games he had played is outrageous and the El Clasico goal is the testament.

Coutinho too can provide top-notch finishes, but only when he is confident in himself. Right now, he finds all eyes on him, and all fingers pointing towards him; he is in his worst form ever.

Last but not least, Malcom provides pace, which Coutinho definitely does not. Coutinho tends to slow down the tempo(which is nothing wrong) but loses the ball subsequently. The Pace on one wing has now become a necessity, as it causes chaos in the ordered play of Barca, and adds another dimension to our play.

FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

The game against Espanyol is the best example. They struggled in the first half, the team was weary and attacks were lazy. Cometh the second half, Malcom comes on, Coutinho drops to midfield and Voila! Malcom boosts the speed, links up with Alba and Messi beautifully. He even assists Messi in an Alba-esque manner to seal the game

It is understandable why Valverde is desperate to keep playing Coutinho and hope for him to strike gold. They paid 142 M for him, and are desperate to see him perform.

However, no individual is bigger than the team, and if it requires replacing a 142M player with a 40M player to help the team move forward, so be it.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Football Transfer News La Liga Transfer News Premier League Teams
Adithya Eshwarla
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 ways to know that you are a Barcelona fan
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid backed out after agreeing €30M deal, Barcelona 'open talks' with Manchester United star and more LaLiga news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
BARCELONA CLOSE IN ON THE LALIGA SANTANDER TITLE ON WEEKEND PACKED WITH DERBY CLASHES
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona superstars who will be highly influential during the decisive stages of the campaign
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons that show Ronaldo and Messi are the best
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 reasons why Suarez is as important as Messi for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid | El Classico - Then and Now
RELATED STORY
La Liga: What Guardiola told Messi before Barcelona humiliated Real Madrid (2-6) in 2009 - Oh My Goal
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us