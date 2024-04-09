Defensa y Justicia vs Always Ready Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2024

Defensa y Justicia will welcome Always Ready at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

Defensa y Justicia vs Always Ready Preview

Both teams had a dream start to their group stage campaigns, claiming maximum points in Group F. Defensa y Justicia defeated Peruvian side Universidad César Vallejo 1-0 in an away fixture while Always Ready won at home 2-0 against Colombian outfit Independiente Medellín.

El Halcón sit second, tied at three points with Always Ready, who boast a superior goal difference. After an inconsistent streak that included four draws and two defeats, the hosts are currently in a better run of form. They head into the clash on the back of three straight wins. Defensa y Justicia and Always Ready are meeting each other for the first time.

The visitors entered the 2024 Copa Libertadores by beating Peruvian side Sporting Cristal 7-4 on aggregate in the second stage. However, they couldn’t survive the third stage, as they fell to Uruguayan side Nacional 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 stalemate. They were subsequently transferred to the Copa Sudamericana.

Albirrojo will seek to address their poor run of results as they take on the Colombians in midweek. The visitors have lost four of their last five matches but their 2-0 win against Universidad César Vallejo comes as a morale booster at a crucial moment. Always Ready will look to maintain their place at the summit.

Defensa y Justicia vs Always Ready Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Defensa y Justicia have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Defensa y Justicia have won the Copa Sudamericana once in 2020.

Defensa y Justicia have scored five goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Always Ready are competing in the Copa Sudamericana for the second time following their debut in 2020.

Defensa y Justicia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Always Ready have won once and lost four times.

Form Guide: Defensa y Justicia – W-W-W-L-D, Always Ready – L-W-L-L-L.

Defensa y Justicia vs Always Ready Prediction

Defensa y Justicia will be counting on home support but they also boast a strong outfit capable of achieving a good result anywhere. Their main objective: claim maximum points and move to the top of the table.

Always Ready would lose the top spot if they suffer a setback at Estadio Norberto Tomaghello. That’s enough motivation to give their all.

Defensa y Justicia come into the game as favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Defensa y Justicia 3-1 Always Ready

Defensa y Justicia vs Always Ready Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Defensa y Justicia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Defensa y Justicia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Always Ready to score - Yes

