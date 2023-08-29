Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Defensa y Justicia will host Botafogo at the Estadio Tito Norberto Tomaghello in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarterfinal tie on Wednesday.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Brazil last week. Second-half goals from Robert Pires and Nicholas Tripichio left it all to play for.

Defensa followed up their continental draw with a goalless stalemate away to Platense in the Argentine league.

Botafogo, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Bahia with a 3-0 home win in the Brazilian Serie A. Diego Costa's brace inspired the win.

Estrela Solitária secured their spot in the last eight with a 2-1 aggregate win over Guarani. A 2-1 home win and goalless draw away saw them sale through. Defensa y Justicia qualified with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Emelec in the last 16. A 2-1 away win in Ecuador was followed up by a 1-0 home win.

The winner of this tie will face either Sao Paulo or LDU Quito in the semifinal.

Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. They were also paired in the round of 64 of the 2019 Copa Sudamericana. Botafogo qualified with a routine 4-0 aggregate win.

Four of Defensa's last five games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Botafogo are currently on a 19-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

Defensa are unbeaten in 13 home games in all competitions, winning 10 games in this sequence.

Botafogo have drawn each of their last four games on the road.

Four of Defensa's last five home games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo Prediction

Both sides still have it all to play for in their quest to qualify for the semifinal.

Botafogo have been the more consistent side, although Defense y Justicia have been almost invincible in front of their fans.

Another close encounter could be on the cards and we are backing the spoils to be shared, with the visitors progressing on penalties.

Prediction: Defensa y Justicia 1-1 Botafogo (Botafogo to qualify on penalties)

Defensa y Justicia vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Defensa's last five games in all competitions have produced less than three goals)