Defensa y Justicia vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2023

Defensa y Justicia will entertain LDU Quito at the La Fortaleza in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals on Wednesday.

The visitors recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win in the first leg last month. Paolo Guerrero bagged a first-half brace and Lucas Piovi added the third goal in the 88th minute.

The hosts' poor form continued in the Argentine Primeira Division, as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Arsenal on Saturday. The visitors, meanwhile, had their Ecuador Serie A match postponed and head into the second leg with a seven-day rest.

The winner of the match will face either Fortaleza or Corinthians in the final later this month. The two Brazilian rivals played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg and will square off in the second leg on Tuesday.

Defensa y Justicia vs LDU Quito Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Copa Sudemericana. They met in the group stage of the competition last season, before crossing paths in the semi-finals this time around. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten record against the hosts, with two wins and one draw.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in all three meetings against the hosts.

LDU Quito have suffered just two defeats in their last 17 games in the Copa Sudamericana.

Defensa y Justicia have suffered one defeat in their last 10 games in the competition, recording eight wins.

Defensa are unbeaten in their last 18 home games in all competitions, recording 13 wins.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row, though all games were away from home.

Defensa y Justicia vs LDU Quito Prediction

El Halcón have lost three games in a row, scoring just one goal in that period while conceding six times. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in 18 home games and will look to count on their home advantage to overturn a three-goal deficit.

They'll play their third match in a week, so fatigue will be a factor for them in this match. In their only home meeting against the visitors, they suffered a 2-1 defeat last year.

Rey de Copas Ecuatoriano have suffered just three defeats in their last 24 games in all competitions, with two of them coming away from home. They have a comfortable three-goal lead on aggregate and are expected to play for a draw.

They have an unbeaten record against the hosts and, considering the current form of the two teams, a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Defensa y Justicia 1-1 LDU Quito

Defensa y Justicia vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Alvarado to score or assist any time - Yes