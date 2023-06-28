Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023

Defensa y Justicia and Millonarios square off at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium in their final Group F game in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (June 29).
While the Halcon will look to finish as group winners, the Colombian outfit need at least a draw to guarantee their spot in the knockouts. Defensa were denied a third consecutive win last weekend as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Argentinos Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division.
However, Julio Vaccari’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they're on a run of four wins. With 12 points from a possible 15, Defensa sit atop Group F, two points and a spot above Millonarios.
Millonarios, meanwhile, suffered their first Copa Sudamericana defeat on June 7, as they were beaten 2-0 by Brazilian side America Mineiro. Before that, Alberto Gamero’s men picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four games, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets.
The visitors need at least a draw to guarantee their spot in the next phase of the continental showpiece, as they sit just three points above third-placed America Mineiro.
Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Colombian side claiming a comfortable 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in April.
- Gamero’s men are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 2-1 loss to Boyaca Chico FC on June 12.
- Defensa have gone seven home games without defeat acrosscompetitions, winning five since April.
- The Colombian outfit are winless in all but one of their last eight away games, losing three and drawing four times.
Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Prediction
With top spot will be on the linw, Millonarios need at least a draw to secure their spot in the knockouts. Gamero’s men could take a cautious approach and hold out for a share of the spoils.
Prediction: Defensa 1-1 Millonarios
Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Millonarios have not kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Millonarios’ last five games.)