Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29, 2023

Defensa y Justicia and Millonarios square off at the Norberto Tomaghello Stadium in their final Group F game in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday (June 29).

While the Halcon will look to finish as group winners, the Colombian outfit need at least a draw to guarantee their spot in the knockouts. Defensa were denied a third consecutive win last weekend as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Argentinos Juniors in the Argentine Primera Division.

However, Julio Vaccari’s men now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they're on a run of four wins. With 12 points from a possible 15, Defensa sit atop Group F, two points and a spot above Millonarios.

Millonarios, meanwhile, suffered their first Copa Sudamericana defeat on June 7, as they were beaten 2-0 by Brazilian side America Mineiro. Before that, Alberto Gamero’s men picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four games, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors need at least a draw to guarantee their spot in the next phase of the continental showpiece, as they sit just three points above third-placed America Mineiro.

Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with the Colombian side claiming a comfortable 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in April.

Gamero’s men are unbeaten in three games, winning twice since a 2-1 loss to Boyaca Chico FC on June 12.

Defensa have gone seven home games without defeat acrosscompetitions, winning five since April.

The Colombian outfit are winless in all but one of their last eight away games, losing three and drawing four times.

Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Prediction

With top spot will be on the linw, Millonarios need at least a draw to secure their spot in the knockouts. Gamero’s men could take a cautious approach and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Defensa 1-1 Millonarios

Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Millonarios have not kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Millonarios’ last five games.)

