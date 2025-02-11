Defensor vs Monagas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Defensor will entertain Monagas at Estadio Centenario in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. Local fans are expecting a bold response from the hosts following a below-par showing in the first leg.

Defensor vs Monagas Preview

Defensor were beaten 2-0 by Monagas in the first leg. Their defensive tactics almost worked out, as Defensor aimed to force the meeting into a stalemate. However, Tomas Rodríguez and Manríque scored two late goals to hand Monagas full points and a valuable cushion heading into the return leg.

El Violeta finished fourth in the 2024 Uruguayan Primera División to qualify for the Copa Libertadores first stage. They are not new to this competition, as they are making their 18th appearance. Defensor have reached the quarterfinals twice and the semi-finals once. They will have to score more than two unanswered goals to advance to the next stage.

Monagas are expecting an act of revenge in the second leg, with home advantage no longer in their favor. We are unsure how the visitors will manage the game, but a defensive approach could be tricky. It would leave too much room for the hosts to strike. Monagas need to protect their two-goal lead as well as pushing forth to keep the hosts in their back half.

Los Azulgranas finished fourth in the 2024 Venezuelan Primera División to earn a spot in the Copa Libertadores first stage. They are appearing in the competition for the third time and have reached the group stage twice. Monagas are struggling for form, with just one victory recorded in their last 10 matches, alongside seven defeats.

Defensor vs Monagas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met thrice, with Defensor winning once while Monagas have prevailed twice.

Defensor have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Defensor have scored six goals and conceded eight in their last five matches in all competitions.

Monagas have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Defensor have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Monagas have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Defensor vs Monagas Prediction

Defensor have likely learned some lessons from the first leg, which they could apply in the reverse fixture. However, misfiring must be largely subdued.

Monagas will have to prove that they are back on their feet and that the 2-0 win in the first league was not by luck.

Defensor are expected to come out on top based on home advantage.

Prediction: Defensor 3-0 Monagas

Defensor vs Monagas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Defensor to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Defensor to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Monagas to score - Yes

