Defensor vs Puerto Cabello Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

Defensor Sporting will welcome Puerto Cabello to Estadio Luis Franzini for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores first-stage qualification tie on Tuesday (February 13th).

Cabello currently hold the advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-2 home win in the first leg in Carabobo last week. Antonio Romero and Miku Fedor scored either side of a goal from Facundo Bernal to give their side a 2-1 lead at the break. Octavio Rivero drew the game level from the spot in the 67th minute but Michael Covea scored the match-winner with two minutes left on the clock.

Los Porteños followed up their continental victory with a 1-0 away win over Portuguesa in the Liga FUTVE. Raudy Guerrero's tenth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The winner of this tie will face Uruguayan outfit Nacional in the next round of the qualifiers.

Defensor vs Puerto Cabello Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Defensor have lost their last nine games across competitions, stretching back to November 2023.

Defensor have not made it to the group stage of the Libertadores since 2018.

Puerto Cabello have made a three-game unbeaten start to the season in all competitions (two wins and one draw).

Seven of Defensor's last eight games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Defensor vs Puerto Cabello Prediction

Defensor have their work cut out for them, having suffered a narrow defeat in the first leg. However, they still enter this game as favorites and will want to overcome their one-goal deficit by making a fast start.

The Uruguayans are playing at home but have lost their last nine games in all competitions. Goalscoring has been a major cause for concern, having failed to find the back of the net in six of their last eight games.

Puerto Cabello have a narrow advantage and come into the game full of confidence owing to their bright start to the season. Defensor's need for a victory could see them play on the front foot, leaving space behind that could be exploited by the visitors.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Defensor 1-1 Puerto Cabello

Defensor vs Puerto Cabello Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals