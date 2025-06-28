Degerfors vs Brommapojkarna Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Degerfors and Brommapojkarna lock horns at Stora Valla on Sunday. William Lundin’s men head into the weekend on a five-game winning streak against the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Degerfors were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Osters when the two sides squared off at Stora Valla.

Lundin’s side lost three back-to-back games and have managed just one win from their last seven outings, losing five and claiming one draw since late April.

With 13 points from 12 matches, Degerfors are currently 12th in the Allsvenskan standings but could move into eighth place with a win this weekend.

Like the home side, Brommapojkarna failed to stop the rot last time out as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Goteborg on home turf.

Ulf Kristiansson’s men have lost each of their last six matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring four since a 2-1 victory over Mjallby on May 5.

Brommapojkarna have picked up just 10 points from their 12 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit bottom but one in the table, only above last-placed Varnamo with three points.

Degerfors vs Brommapojkarna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings between the sides, Brommapojkarna hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Degerfors have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Brommapojkarna have lost each of their last five games against Lundin’s men, conceding 12 goals and scoring six since a 1-0 victory in June 2017.

Degerfors are on a run of five consecutive home games without a win, losing four and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory over Varnamo on April 6.

Degerfors vs Brommapojkarna Prediction

While Degerfors have struggled to get going this season, they will be backing themselves against an out-of-sorts Brommapojkarna side who have lost their last six games.

That said, we predict Lundin’s men will make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points.

Prediction: Degerfors 2-0 Brommapojkarna

Degerfors vs Brommapojkarna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Degerfors to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last eight clashes)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More