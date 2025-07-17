Degerfors vs GAIS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Degerfors and GAIS will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (July 19th). The game will be played at Stora Valla.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to AIK. Andronikos Kakoullis broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark before doubling his side's lead in the 64th minute. Bersant Celina stepped off the bench to complete the rout in injury time.

GAIS, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Hammarby. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Ibrahim Diabete's goal on the half-hour mark. Abdelrahamn Boudah equalized in the 52nd minute while Diabate completed his brace from the spot to restore the hosts' lead on the hour mark. Amin Boudri and Jusef Erabi scored a goal each for both sides late on.

The win left the Mackerels in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 15 games. Degerfors are 14th with 13 points to their name.

Degerfors vs GAIS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have three wins apiece from the last 10 head-to-head games, while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when GAIS claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of GAIS' last five games have produced three goals or more.

Degerfors have lost their last six games on the bounce.

GAIS are unbeaten in their last eight league games (five wins).

Seven of Degerfors' last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Six of GAIS' last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Degerfors vs GAIS Prediction

Degerfors occupy the relegation playoff spot and are level on points with Sirius above them. They will be aiming for a win here, but their form over the last few months does not suggest they can turn this around. Henok Goitom's side have struggled defensively, having conceded 33 goals - more than anyone else.

GAIS, for their part, are flying high and their impressive run of form in the last few weeks means they will have their sights set on qualifying for Europe.

We back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Degerfors 1-2 GAIS

Degerfors vs GAIS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - GAIS to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

