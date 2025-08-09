Degerfors vs Hacken Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025 

Degerfors and Hacken will trade tackles in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 19 fixture on Sunday (August 10th). The game will be played at Stora Valla.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Goteborg. They were reduced to 10 men in the opening five minutes following Mamadouba Duaby's double booking. Max Fenger opened the scoring in the 36th minute while Daniel Sundgren scored a 45th-minute own goal. Thomas Santos made it three early in the second half.

Hacken, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brann in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third round qualification tie. Joachim Soltvedt missed a 16th-minute penalty for the visitors but Saevar Magnusson opened the scoring for Brann in the 28th minute. The 25-year-old doubled his side's lead in the second half.

Hacken will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Elfsborg.

The loss left them in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 22 games. Degerfors are 15th with 14 points to their name.

Degerfors vs Hacken Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hacken have five wins from the last 10 head-to-head games. Degerfors were victorious four times while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in April 2024 when Degerfors claimed a 4-3 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Degerfors are winless in their last nine league games (eight losses).

Eight of Hacken's last nine games across all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Degerfors have conceded at least three goals in five of their last six games.

Degerfors vs Hacken Prediction

Degerfors are mired in relegation waters. However, they are just one point away from safety but the fact that they have not won a game in almost three months does not inspire confidence.

Hacken have also struggled domestically this term. They have a two-goal deficit to overcome on the continent and manager Jens Gustafsson is likely to prioritize their tie with Brann.

We expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Degerfors 2-2 Hacken

Degerfors vs Hacken Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

