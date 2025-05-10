Degerfors vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Degerfors and Malmo will square off in a Swedish Allsvenskan round-eight clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Stora Valla.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sirius at the same venue last time out. They went ahead through Marcus Rafferty's 22nd-minute strike while Leo Walta drew the game level in the 39th minute.

Malmo, meanwhile, fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Brommapojkarna. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Ezekiel Alladoh and Daleho Irandust scoring to put the visitors two goals up seven minutes into the second half. Lasse Johnsen halved the deficit with seven minutes left on the clock, but the Sky Blues were unable to complete the comeback.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in fifth spot, having garnered 11 points from seven games. Degerfors are sixth with 10 points to their name.

Degerfors vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have eight wins from nine head-to-head games, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Malmo claimed a 2-1 away win.

Malmo scored at least two goals in all nine head-to-head games.

Degerfors have won just one of their last five games (three losses).

Four of Malmo's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals.

Eight of the nine head-to-head games produced three goals or more.

Ad

Degerfors vs Malmo Prediction

Degerfors returned to the top-flight at the first time of asking, having won the Superettan last season. They won their opening two games back in the big time but have managed just one since then.

Malmo are two-time defending champions of the Allsvenskan but have not made an ideal start to their title defense. Henrik Rydstrom's side's three games on their travels so far have produced less than three goals, and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet. The defending champions are unbeaten in this fixture and are heavy favorites to keep this run going.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Degerfors 1-3 Malmo

Degerfors vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More