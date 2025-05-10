Degerfors vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Degerfors and Malmo will square off in a Swedish Allsvenskan round-eight clash on Sunday (May 11th). The game will be played at Stora Valla.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sirius at the same venue last time out. They went ahead through Marcus Rafferty's 22nd-minute strike while Leo Walta drew the game level in the 39th minute.
Malmo, meanwhile, fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Brommapojkarna. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Ezekiel Alladoh and Daleho Irandust scoring to put the visitors two goals up seven minutes into the second half. Lasse Johnsen halved the deficit with seven minutes left on the clock, but the Sky Blues were unable to complete the comeback.
The loss left them in fifth spot, having garnered 11 points from seven games. Degerfors are sixth with 10 points to their name.
Degerfors vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Malmo have eight wins from nine head-to-head games, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Malmo claimed a 2-1 away win.
- Malmo scored at least two goals in all nine head-to-head games.
- Degerfors have won just one of their last five games (three losses).
- Four of Malmo's last five league games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Eight of the nine head-to-head games produced three goals or more.
Degerfors vs Malmo Prediction
Degerfors returned to the top-flight at the first time of asking, having won the Superettan last season. They won their opening two games back in the big time but have managed just one since then.
Malmo are two-time defending champions of the Allsvenskan but have not made an ideal start to their title defense. Henrik Rydstrom's side's three games on their travels so far have produced less than three goals, and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet. The defending champions are unbeaten in this fixture and are heavy favorites to keep this run going.
We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Degerfors 1-3 Malmo
Degerfors vs Malmo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Malmo to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Malmo to score over 1.5 goals