Degerfors vs Norrkoping Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

A beleaguered Degerfors side host Norrkoping at the Stora Valla on Saturday for a clash in the 2025 Allsvenskan, looking to end their sordid losing run. Interestingly, the Bruket have lost all seven games since beating Norrkoping 2-1 on 15 May, a run which sees them languish third from bottom in 14th place in the Swedish top flight with only 13 points in the bag.

As things stand, the side will be heading into relegation playoffs at the end of the campaign, although it could get worse if such a terrible run continues, as Degerfors run the risk of a direct relegation too.

As for Norrkoping, they recently ended a five-game winless run to beat Varnamo and return to winning ways. Christoffer Nyman fired them in front after only three minutes, but Hugo Andersson equalized for the visitors shortly after the start of the second half.

But their joy was short-lived as Arnor Ingvi Traustason restored parity for the Comrades in the 52nd minute while Nyman added a third three minutes later. It got them up to 11th place in the league table with 18 points, five clear of the relegation zone.

Degerfors vs Norrkoping Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 clashes between the sides in the past, with six wins for Norrkoping and only two for Degerfors.

There have been only two draws between the sides in history, the last of which came in July 2022, four games ago.

Degerfors beat Norrkoping 2-1 in their latest clash, ending a run of three consecutive defeats in the fixture. They haven't won twice in a row against them yet.

Degerfors have beaten Norrkoping just once on home turf: 4-1 in November 2021.

The Bruket are winless in their last seven games in the league, while the Comrades have won just once from their last six, although it came in their most recent fixture last Saturday.

Degerfors vs Norrkoping Prediction

Degerfors have struggled immensely of late, which gives Norrkoping the edge here.

The visitors will be looking to avenge their earlier defeat, but the home side should be able to hold them to a draw at least.

Prediction: Degerfors 1-1 Norrkoping

Degerfors vs Norrkoping Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

