Degerfors vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Degerfors and Oster battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 12 clash on Saturday at Stora Valla.
The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Hammarby. Degerfors went behind to Nahir Besara's goal just past the hour mark and were unable to recover.
Oster, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Varnamo. Ajdin Zeljkovic broke the deadlock in the eighth minute to give Varnamo the lead before Lukas Bergquist equalised in the final minute of injury time.
The stalemate left Oster second-from-bottom in the standings, with eight points from 11 games, while Degerfors are 11th with 13 points.
Degerfors vs Oster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Oster have five wins from their last 20 head-to-head games with Degerfors, losing five.
- Their most recent clash in November saw Oster claim a 2-1 comeback away win.
- Nine of their last 11 head-to-head games have seen both sides score.
- Oster have won one of their last nine games, losing six.
- Degerfors have won one of their last six games, losing four.
- Nine of Oster's last 10 league games have produced less than three goals.
Degerfors vs Oster Prediction
Degerfors are outside the relegation zone, but their four-point cushion over the bottom three is far from a comfortable one. A loss will leave them just one point above the dreaded dotted line and have them looking over their shoulders.
Oster, for their part, are one of the sides below Degerfors and looking to climb out of the red zone. They have been among the league's worst sides but are in the midst of a three-game unbeaten run following a six-game losing streak. They are aiming to avoid an immediate return to the second division, having won the Suprettan last season.
The visitors are unbeaten in three head-to-head games, winning two, but Degerfors should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Degerfors 2-1 Oster
Degerfors vs Oster Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Degerfors to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals