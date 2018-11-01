Dejan Lovren opens up about his bromance with teammate Mohamed Salah

Huddersfield Town v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has opened up about his close friendship with Egyptian teammate Mohamed Salah.

In case you didn't know...

The duo have formed a strong friendship since Mo Salah's move from Roma to Anfield in 2017.

The two friends often engage in some fun banter on social media, giving fans a little insight into their friendship.

One look at the defender's Instagram page and one can see an array of photos and inside jokes with the Egyptian.

When Salah recently posted a picture of himself shirtless on Instagram with the caption "Half a century of goals for the Reds", Lovren replied with a post of his own.

The post read, "I told him to wait to not publish his 3% body fat picture! I was so close...only 20months behind 😂😂😂😂 but I am not giving up!! Late night training session come on Dej 🏋🏻‍♂️" and featured a shirtless picture of both the players side by side.

The heart of the matter

The Croatian defender has now revealed the reasons why he developed a strong bond with Salah in particular.

Speaking in an interview for COPA90's Fifa and Chill series, Lovren said, "From day one, we felt this connection."

"We have been talking a lot, we were talking about private things and we have a similar background, a tough life from the beginning."

"It wasn't easy to grow up where he was in Egypt without anything, and I had a similar thing in Croatia with the war and going back to Germany."

He added, "And then with his normality, how he can talk to you and when you see how he thinks... we are good friends, coffee, jokes!"

What's next?

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently preparing for their Premier League clash with Unai Emery's Arsenal this weekend.