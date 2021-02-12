Dejan Lovren reveals Mohamed Salah is committed to Liverpool amid transfer speculation

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool has been the subject of speculation since the beginning of the season. The Egyptian forward added fuel to the fire earlier in the season by saying that he was open to a move in the near future.

The 28-year old has been a star for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, who have lifted the Champions League and Premier League trophies in recent seasons. Salah's 'best buddy' Dejan Lovren has now stated that the Liverpool forward should stay at Liverpool.

"I'm still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies," Lovren told talkSPORT. "We talk about everything. Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn't do well."

"I'm not surprised he is doing well individually, when you look at how many goals he has scored, he is amazing at the moment. There needs to be love from both sides [Salah and Liverpool]. I see now that they have it, so why not [stay]?" added Lovren.

Despite his affirmations recently about his desire to do well with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has made public claims that he could leave the Merseyside outfit in the future according to the Mirror.

"That's a tough question, but right now, I can say that everything is in the hands of the club," Salah said when asked about his future in December. "Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club."

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen. But right now, I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again," the Egyptian continued.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have signed many top players from the Premier League in recent times. European champions Bayern Munich have also confirmed their interest in Salah.

With two years left on his contract starting next season, Salah may be weighing his options for a potential big-money move abroad in the summer.