Dejan Lovren to escape action for video bragging about elbowing Sergio Ramos

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 51 // 20 Nov 2018, 14:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image posted on Instagram by Dejan Lovren

What's the story?

Liverpool and Croatia defender will reportedly escape punishment for bragging about his aerial challenge on Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Following Croatia's win over Spain in a UEFA Nations League clash, Lovren controversially took to an Instagram live video to brag about the win and a certain challenge on Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos.

In the video, the Croatian was seen abusing Ramos and the Spain squad, calling them "p******".

The defender was then seen making an elbow gesture while saying, "Elbowed him good," referring to his challenge on Ramos during the Nations League game.

"Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now, buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p*****s."

"Only this side is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!"

Lovren took one step further by uploading a picture of himself beating Ramos in an aerial duel and captioning it "Good Morning Croatia."

The heart of the matter

According to a report on ESPN, Lovren looks set to escape any kind of punishment from the UEFA regarding the incident.

After the incident caused uproar among fans, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has assured that he would talk to the defender. He said (via ESPN), "I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad," Dalic told a news conference ahead of Croatia's game against England on Sunday. I don't want to talk publicly about this."

A UEFA spokesperson has reportedly told ESPN that no action has been taken on the matter.

Speaking to the publication, the spokesperson said, "No disciplinary case has been opened in regards to this matter."

What's next?

It appears the feud between the two defenders has not ended as Ramos was seen 'liking' an Instagram photo that showed him holding the this year's Champions League trophy with Lovren right beside in tears, right after the Croatian posted the video.

Croatia has since been relegated from the UEFA Nations League while Spain remain in League A after finishing second in the group.