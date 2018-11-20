×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Dejan Lovren to escape action for video bragging about elbowing Sergio Ramos

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
51   //    20 Nov 2018, 14:07 IST

Image posted on Instagram by Dejan Lovren
Image posted on Instagram by Dejan Lovren

What's the story?

Liverpool and Croatia defender will reportedly escape punishment for bragging about his aerial challenge on Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on social media.

In case you didn't know...

Following Croatia's win over Spain in a UEFA Nations League clash, Lovren controversially took to an Instagram live video to brag about the win and a certain challenge on Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos.


In the video, the Croatian was seen abusing Ramos and the Spain squad, calling them "p******". 

The defender was then seen making an elbow gesture while saying, "Elbowed him good," referring to his challenge on Ramos during the Nations League game.

"Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now, buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p*****s."

"Only this side is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!"

Lovren took one step further by uploading a picture of himself beating Ramos in an aerial duel and captioning it "Good Morning Croatia."


View this post on Instagram

Dobro jutro Hrvatska 🇭🇷

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on

The heart of the matter

According to a report on ESPN, Lovren looks set to escape any kind of punishment from the UEFA regarding the incident.

After the incident caused uproar among fans, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has assured that he would talk to the defender. He said (via ESPN), "I will talk personally with Dejan, but that will stay between us and the squad," Dalic told a news conference ahead of Croatia's game against England on Sunday. I don't want to talk publicly about this."

A UEFA spokesperson has reportedly told ESPN that no action has been taken on the matter.

Speaking to the publication, the spokesperson said, "No disciplinary case has been opened in regards to this matter." 

What's next?

It appears the feud between the two defenders has not ended as Ramos was seen 'liking' an Instagram photo that showed him holding the this year's Champions League trophy with Lovren right beside in tears, right after the Croatian posted the video.

Croatia has since been relegated from the UEFA Nations League while Spain remain in League A after finishing second in the group.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Croatia Football Spain Football Sergio Ramos Dejan Lovren UCL Final
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren brags about elbowing...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Dejan Lovren should be talking less and...
RELATED STORY
Harry Kane weighs in on the Dejan Lovren-Sergio Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Spain vs Croatia : 5 things we learned, UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
3 Factors which have plagued the Spanish National team in...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 UEFA Nations League: Croatia v Spain, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Croatia 3-2 Spain: 5 talking points | UEFA Nations League...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain thrashes Croatia in UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Here's what we learned from Spain's 6-0 victory over...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018: 5 On-field battles that could...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us