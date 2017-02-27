Dele Alli not worth as much as Gareth Bale, says Michel Salgado

The former Real Madrid defender Michel Salgado said that Dele Alli won't be able to handle the pressure at the Bernabeu.

What’s the story?

Tottenham star Dele Alli has been long linked with a move to Real Madrid but it looks like Los Blancos would be forced to dig very deep into their pockets for the Englishman. However, while the Tottenham player has the raw talent to go another notch at the Bernabeu and become a world-class player, former Madrid defender Michel Salgado believes that Alli will struggle to cope up with the pressure of playing at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos paid a then world record fee for Gareth Bale and the 27-year-old has now become one of Zidane’s first team players. Alli on the other hand, is much younger than Bale was when he moved to Madrid, but that just makes his transfer fee that much higher, should Spurs even consider selling one of their key players. It’s the price that Salgado is worried about and Real should avoid paying too high a fee for the midfielder, who’s just 20-years-old.

In an interview with Talksport, the former Los Blancos right-back said, “Obviously they can pursue him because he’s a great player, he’s young, he’s got the ability and he’s got pace, too.” He further added, “But the price is too high, Real Madrid paid big money to Tottenham for Gareth Bale and now if they paid that money for Dele Alli it would be crazy. Quality on the pitch he’s got it, but at the moment I don’t know what’s going to happen and hopefully if they do sign him the price will be a little bit cheaper.”

In case you didn’t know...

The former Milton Keynes Dons youngster has been linked heavily with a move out of Tottenham and reports suggest that Real Madrid, Barcelona, and even PSG are currently monitoring the youngster’s growth at White Hart Lane.

Michel Salgado on the other hand, spent nearly ten years at Real Madrid, winning the La Liga four times and two Champions league trophies, believes that Alli is a world-class talent but his temperament may change him.

The heart of the matter

Alli has been brilliant since his debut and that has linked him with a move to Spain, especially in the last few months and a record-breaking transfer price tag has been mooted as the figure to bring him to the Bernabeu similar to what Gareth Bale did four years ago.

The former Spanish defender doubts that the Englishman could handle the intense spotlight that is put on Real Madrid players and given Alli’s recent history, the former right-back could be right. Alli got his first red card of his professional career for a crunching tackle during the Europa League match vs Gent, and was banned for three games at the start of the season after punching an opponent, at the end of last season.

The 20-year-old has been in great form for Tottenham and is one of the best young players in the Premier League at the moment.

What’s next?

Tottenham have no intention of letting Alli leave anytime soon, having tied him down to White Hart Lane with a new six-year contract in September of last year. But concerns about Alli’s mentality has seen manager Mauricio Pochettino take a much tougher approach to keep his precocious player within the lines.

Sportskeeda’s Take

There is no denying the ability that Dele Alli has. The former MK Dons youngster boasts an impressive engine, a brilliant eye for goal, natural flair, and quality technique. All those are match-winning attributes that Spurs have at their disposal regularly and the last thing that Pochettino or the club need is to lose a player to disciplinary issues or to Real Madrid.