Demirspor vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2022 

UC Sampdoria and Adana Demirspor will square off in a club friendly at the New Adana Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw in a friendly against fellow Turkish side Galatasaray on Saturday. Fredrik Gulbrandsen and Yusuf Demir each scored braces to ensure the spoils were shared.

Sampdoria were rampant in a 5-1 victory over South African side TS Galaxy on Sunday. Manolo Gabbiadini scored a hat-trick to inspire the Blucerchiati to the win. Francesco Caputo opened the scoring, while Fabio Quagliarella wrapped up proceedings in the rout.

The Serie A outfit have a few more friendlies lined up this month before returning to competitive action when Serie A resumes in January. Adana Demirspor have played four friendlies during this break and will return to competitive action in the Turkish Cup next week.

Demirspor vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sampdoria lost their last four league games before the FIFA World Cup break.

Adana Demirspor's four friendlies during this break have produced three or more goals, with three matches producing four goals or more.

Sampdoria's last five competitive fixtures saw one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sampdoria are unbeaten in five friendlies played in 2022, winning three and drawing two.

Four of Sampdoria's five friendlies this year have witnessed both teams find the back of the net.

Each of Sampdoria's last four matches including friendlies have witnessed an equal number of goals in each half.

Demirspor vs Sampdoria Prediction

Sampdoria ended the first half of the campaign as one of the relegation-threatened sides in the league, with their four-game losing streak leaving them seven points from safety.

Manager Dejan Stankovis will be seeking an upturn in fortunes when the league resumes and would have been pleased with his players' performance in the friendly against TS Galaxy.

Demirspor, by contrast, have been flying high in the Turkish Super Lig and are on course for European qualification. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Demirspor 2-2 Sampdoria

Demirspor vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sampdoria to score 2+ goals

