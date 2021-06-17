DEN vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 17th, 2021

Belgium are back in action at UEFA Euro 2020 as they lock horns with Denmark in a crucial Group B encounter at the Parken Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will need to win this game.

Denmark suffered a 1-0 defeat against Finland in their opening match at Euro 2020 and will want to bounce back in this match. The Danes can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Belgium in the past.

Belgium, on the other hand, are one of the favourites to win the tournament and are in excellent form at the moment. The Belgians thrashed Russia by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Denmark (DEN)

Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard; Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass; Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels; Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

Predicted Playing XIs

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass; Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Mathias Jensen, Youssef Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite; Kasper Dolberg

Belgium (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois; Dedryck Boyata, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen; Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans; Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku

Match Details

Match: Denmark (DEN) vs Belgium (BEL), UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match

Date: 17th June 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Denmark (DEN) vs Belgium (BEL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Romelu Lukaku is already in the running for the Golden Boot and is in the form of his life at the moment. The Inter Milan striker scored a brace against Russia and is an excellent choice for captaincy ahead of this game.

Dries Mertens and Youri Tielemans are two of Belgium's chief creative forces and will have to play their part in this fixture. Denmark, on the other hand, have their own midfield general in Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Belgium will likely persist with their tried-and-tested defensive partnership, with both Alderweireld and Vertonghen stepping up against Russia. Daniel Wass is one of Denmark's most experienced performers and will play a part in their attacking moves this week.

The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 caters to those players backing Denmark to win against Belgium.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kasper Schmeichel; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Youri Tielemans (VC), Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard; Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku (C)

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL), Vice-Captain: Youri Tielemans (BEL)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Kasper Schmeichel; Toby Alderweireld, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Youri Tielemans (VC), Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard; Youssef Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Romelu Lukaku (C)

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (BEL), Vice-Captain: Youri Tielemans (BEL)

