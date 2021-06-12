DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 12th, 2021

Group B action at Euro 2020 begins tonight as Denmark take on Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Denmark are favorites heading into the game and will be confident of getting a good result against Finland.

The Danes have an excellent historic head-to-head record and have won 38 matches out of the 59 times these two nations have met. Denmark have been in good form recently as well and have not lost in their last five matches.

Finland, on the other hand, are clear underdogs heading into this match. The Fins have failed to win any of their last five games and could find it tough against this exciting Denmark side which could ruffle a few feathers at Euro 2020.

Squads to choose from

Denmark (DEN)

K Schmeichel, J Lossl, F Ronnow, D Wass, A Christensen, N Boilesen, S Kjaer, J Vestergaard, M Jorgensen, J Stryger Larsen, J Andersen, J Maehle, C Eriksen, R Skov, P Hojbjerg, T Delaney, A Christiansen, M Damsgaard, M Jensen, C Norgaard, A Skov Olsen, M Braithwaite, Y Poulsen, A Cornelius, K Dolberg, J Wind

Finland (FIN)

L Hradecky, J Joronen, A Jaakkola, J Raitala, J Toivio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen, D O'Shaughnessy, N Alho, S Vaisanen, L Vaisanen, R Ivanov, F Jensen, T Sparv, P Soiri, O Valakiri, G Kamara, R Schuller, R Taylor, L Lappalainen, J Kauko, T Lam, T Pukki, J Pohjanpalo, M Forss, R Lod

Predicted Playing XIs

Denmark (DEN)

Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind

Finland (FIN)

Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki

Match Details

Match: Denmark (DEN) vs Finland (FIN), UEFA Euro 2020 Group B match

Date: 13th June 2021 at 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Denmark (DEN) vs Finland (FIN) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Denmark could dominate the match against Finland tonight and it will be safe to pack the Dream11 team with 7 Denmark players. From Finland, Pukki is the biggest threat and should be picked in the team.

Glen Kamara has also had a good season for Rangers and could give Dream11 players some points. As for the captaincy option, Christian Eriksen is the best option. The Inter Milan star will be on set-piece duty and could garner a lot of Dream11 points.

The vice-captaincy option can be decided between Braithwaite, Poulsen and Daniel Wass.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Hradecky; Christensen, Kjaer, Wass; Eriksen (C), Hojbjerg, Sparv, Kamara; Braithwaite (VC), Poulsen, Pukki

Captain: Christian Eriksen (DEN) Vice-Captain: Martin Braithwaite (DEN)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Hradecky; Christensen, Kjaer, Wass, Maehle; Eriksen (C), Sparv, Kamara; Braithwaite, Poulsen (VC), Pukki

Captain: Christian Eriksen (DEN) Vice-Captain: Youssuf Poulsen (DEN)

