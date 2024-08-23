Dender vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2024

Dender and Club Brugge will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday five fixture on Sunday (August 25th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to St. Truiden last weekend.

They took the lead through Roman Kvet's 13th-minute goal but went into the break behind courtesy of Kahveh Zahirolelsam's brace. Dender equalized three minutes into the second half before Adriano Bertaccini restored the hosts' lead in the 53rd minute. Ali Akman stepped off the bench to equalize for Dender in injury time.

Brugge, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Royal Antwerp. Gustav Nilsson's 81st-minute penalty settled the contest.

The victory took them to 13th spot in the table, having garnered four points from as many games. Dender are third on eight points.

Dender vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have two wins from the last four head-to-head games. Dender were victorious once while one game was drawn.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since February 2009 when Brugge claimed a 2-0 away win.

Three of Dender's four league games this term have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Four of Brugge's five games across competitions this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Dender have made a four-game unbeaten start to the league season.

Four of Brugge's five competitive games this term have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Dender vs Club Brugge Prediction

Dender returned to the top-flight after 15 years away following their runners-up finish in the Challenger Pro League last season. They have defied expectations with their start to the campaign and are one three sides that remain unbeaten in the league.

Club Brugge, for their part, were unlikely champions last season. They have had a horrific start to their title defense, with their three-game winless run being their worst ever in over three decades. They claimed a morale-boosting victory against immediate past champions Antwerp last time out and fans will hope Blauw-Zwart can build on this.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Dender 2-2 Club Brugge

Dender vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

