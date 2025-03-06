Dender vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025 

Dender and Genk will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler Pro League matchday 29 clash on Saturday (March 8th). The game will be played at Dender Football Complex.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Royale Union last weekend. They were 3-0 down by the 53rd minute courtesy of goals from Mathias Rasmussen, Anouar Ait El Hadj and Promise David but Aurelien Scheidler pulled one back with 15 minutes left on the clock. Mohammed Fuseini restored Union's three-goal lead in the 86th minute.

Genk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Charleroi. In-form Nigerian forward Toluwalase Arokodare put the visitors ahead in the 71st minute to go top of the goalscorers' chart while Daan Heymans equalized from the spot in the 89th minute.

The draw left the Blau-Wit at the top of the standings, with 62 points from 28 games. Dender are 11th, with 32 points.

Dender vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk have four wins from five head-to-head games, while Dender have been victorious once.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Genk claimed a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Genk have scored at least two goals in four of the five head-to-head games.

Dender have won just one of their last eight league games (five losses).

Four of Genk's last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Dender's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Dender vs Genk Prediction

Dender returned to the Jupiler League this season for the first time since 2009. They performed above expectations in the first half of the season but have somewhat tailed off in recent months. However, they still have a decent shot at remaining in the top-flight.

Genk, for their part, are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (seven wins) and hold a nine-point advantage at the summit. They have drawn their last two games and the Jupiler League's unique system of halving points heading into the playoffs means Thorsten Fink's side will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Dender 1-3 Genk

Dender vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals

