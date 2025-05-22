Dender vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Dender host Mechelen at the Dender Football Complex on Saturday in the final round of the Jupiler Pro League. The hosts have a successful return to the top flight this season.
They drew goalless at Standard Liege last time out, managing four shots, none on target. Mechelen, meanwhile, have nothing to play for in the final game of the campaign. They drew 1-1 with Sporting Charleroi in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before Lion Lauberbach came off the bench to rescue a point for Frederic Vanderbiest's men.
Mechelen are a place and two points above Dender in the points table.
Dender vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Dender and Mechelen, who have won seven and drawn the other two.
- Dender are without a clean sheet in the fixture.
- Mechelen have scored 18 times in five games in the fixture.
- Dender have the worst defensive record in the top flight this term, with a goal concession tally of 70 in 39 games.
Dender vs Mechelen Prediction
Vincent Euvrard's men have won one of their last four matches and two of their last eight. They have, however, been solid at home off late, winning three of their last four.
Mechelen, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive draws and have won one of their last seven competitive outings. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top.
Prediction: Dender 1-2 Mechelen
Dender vs Mechelen Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Mechelen
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last nine meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)