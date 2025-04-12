Dender vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Dender and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League fixture on Sunday (April 13th). The game will be played at Dender Football Complex.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 5-2 defeat they suffered away to KV Mechelen. They were 4-0 down at the break thanks to a goal each from Nikola Storm and Lion Lauberbach, while Rob Schoofs scored a brace. Lauberbach completed his brace in the 56th minute while Bruny Nsimba and Mohamed Berte scored a goal each for the visitors.

Standard, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Charleroi. Antoine Bernier's 44th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The loss left them in 11th spot with 21 points to their name. Dender are two points worse off in 12th place.

Dender vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard Liege are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games, winning six and drawing one.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Standard claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Standard's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Dender have won just one of their last seven league games, losing five games in this sequence.

Standard are winless in their last five games (three losses).

Five of Dender's last six home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Dender vs Standard Liege Prediction

Dender returned to the top flight for the first time since the 2008-09 season following their promotion from the Challenger Pro League last term. They have performed far beyond expectations and consequently booked their spot in the UEFA Conference League playoffs.

Standard Liege, for their part, have won just one of their last nine games, losing five in the process. They enter this game as the pre-game underdogs but Les Rouches have an overall superior record in this fixture and will be keen not to lose a first game to their hosts.

Ad

Both sides' poor form means confidence could be low in both camps and they might both prioritize not losing rather than going all out for the win. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Dender 0-0 Standard Liege

Dender vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More