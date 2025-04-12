Dender vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Dender and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League fixture on Sunday (April 13th). The game will be played at Dender Football Complex.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the debilitating 5-2 defeat they suffered away to KV Mechelen. They were 4-0 down at the break thanks to a goal each from Nikola Storm and Lion Lauberbach, while Rob Schoofs scored a brace. Lauberbach completed his brace in the 56th minute while Bruny Nsimba and Mohamed Berte scored a goal each for the visitors.
Standard, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Charleroi. Antoine Bernier's 44th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The loss left them in 11th spot with 21 points to their name. Dender are two points worse off in 12th place.
Dender vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Standard Liege are unbeaten in seven head-to-head games, winning six and drawing one.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Standard claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Four of Standard's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Dender have won just one of their last seven league games, losing five games in this sequence.
- Standard are winless in their last five games (three losses).
- Five of Dender's last six home games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
Dender vs Standard Liege Prediction
Dender returned to the top flight for the first time since the 2008-09 season following their promotion from the Challenger Pro League last term. They have performed far beyond expectations and consequently booked their spot in the UEFA Conference League playoffs.
Standard Liege, for their part, have won just one of their last nine games, losing five in the process. They enter this game as the pre-game underdogs but Les Rouches have an overall superior record in this fixture and will be keen not to lose a first game to their hosts.
Both sides' poor form means confidence could be low in both camps and they might both prioritize not losing rather than going all out for the win. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a goalless stalemate.
Prediction: Dender 0-0 Standard Liege
Dender vs Standard Liege Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals