4 reasons why Barcelona should sign Denis Zakaria in 2022

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria. The midfielder's contract expires the following summer, and he could turn up at Camp Nou for free. Denis Zakaria joined Borussia Monchengladbach in June 2017 from BSC Young Boys for close to £11m and has since developed into a reliable holding midfielder. The Swiss international has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for club and country over the last four years.

Real Madrid and several other suitors have been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Denis Zakaria, according to Catalan outlet El Nacional. If he leaves Borussia Monchengladbach as a free agent next summer, the Swiss midfielder would prefer to join Barcelona over the other clubs interested in him. However, Monchengladbach are doing everything they can to tie the midfielder to a long-term contract.

Barcelona's interest is understandable, given that Sergio Busquets is nearing the end of his illustrious career. With Miralem Pjanic's future at the Camp Nou uncertain, the Catalan giants need to sign a long-term solution for the defensive midfield slot. If you're unfamiliar with the 25-year-old Swiss, let us explain why he might be the player Barcelona are looking for.

#4 His wage demands may be suitable for Barcelona

Borussia Mönchengladbach v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

Zakaria's wage demands would not be as high as Barcelona's previous target for the position, Georginio Wijnaldum, which could work in the Catalans' favor. Zakaria earns around £55,000 per week at Gladbach, while Wijnaldum used to earn nearly twice as much at Liverpool. The Dutchman would have turned out to be an expensive proposition for Blaugrana.

The 25-year-old's contract with Gladbach expires in 2022, and he appears to be wanting to leave the Bundesliga club. They could sell Zakaria in January to recoup some of the £11 million they paid to sign him from Young Boys in 2017. However, a free transfer next summer appears to be the most likely scenario and will work in Barcelona's favor, who are currently financially stricken.

#3 He could be the "physical" midfielder Barcelona are yearning for

FC Augsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Barcelona's board has been looking for a physical and robust midfielder for years now. Pep Guardiola's Barcelona had a lot of success because of players like Yaya Toure and Seydou Keita. With Ilaix Moriba's departure, they no longer have a player of their caliber at the club. Denis Zakaria, like Toure, stands about 1.91m tall, and his physical ability is one of his best qualities.

He's been labeled a defensive midfielder. However, he's a far more dynamic and skilled operator than just being a basic enforcer. He has the athleticism and physical prowess to dominate the midfield.

Zakaria is known for his ability to drive forward with the ball at his feet while also dropping back and shutting down the opposition. In his first four Bundesliga games this season, the Swiss midfielder completed 100% of his passes, showing those around him right away that he means business.

#2 Zakaria's versatility is an added bonus

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga

Zakaria has spent the last few years playing as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder, and centre-back. A Gladbach fan who has seen all their games can say that he is best suited to being a box-to-box midfielder. However, Zakaria has also played in the back four whenever his team needed him to.

In fact, he played as a centre-back very recently in the Bundesliga against Greuther Furth, which Gladbach won with a resounding scoreline of 4-0. Most importantly, they kept a clean sheet.

He has played in the back four twice in the last two seasons each. Gladbach were unbeaten in three of those games. Zakaria's adaptability can be likened to that of James Milner and Fabinho at Liverpool, which makes him an excellent choice for Barcelona.

#1 Chips in with timely goal contributions.

RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Zakarias' offensive record since his time with the U-18 Servette team (his academy) has been an admirable one. In 253 club appearances across levels and competitions, Zakaria has scored a decent 23 goals and given 12 assists.

In 140 appearances for Gladbach, the 25-year-old has made 19 goal contributions (11 goals and 8 assists). Zakaria enjoys long-distance runs into the box and shooting with his right foot quite well. He's the type of player who can get Barcelona the odd goal when needed.

Zakaria has already scored twice and assisted once in 12 games across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

The below offensive run by the Swiss international against Borussia Dortmund will throw some light on his ability in the final third.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



@Borussia_en's Denis Zakaria produces the goods to sew up the Borussia Denis downs Dortmund 💥@Borussia_en's Denis Zakaria produces the goods to sew up the Borussia #Bundesliga bragging rights. 🙌 Denis downs Dortmund 💥@Borussia_en's Denis Zakaria produces the goods to sew up the Borussia #Bundesliga bragging rights. 🙌 https://t.co/oz0lmC7jC6

Edited by Shardul Sant