Denmark 1-0 Portugal: Five talking points as Manchester United stars the center of attention in UEFA Nations League clash

Rasmus Hojlund scored the solitary goal for Denmark in their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first-leg win over Portugal, a game Manchester United fans would have closely watched. The Red Devils striker's effort sees him find the back of the net in consecutive games for club and country after he scored in his last club game against Leicester City.

The result raised more than a few talking points despite featuring just one goal, with fans and neutrals pondering which way the tie would go in the second leg. Five notable talking points from the game are:

5. The obvious Manchester United connection

The UEFA Nations League clash between Portugal and Denmark featured seven players with a connection to Manchester United and would have likely seen fans of the English giants tune in to watch the game. Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Christian Eriksen, Patrick Dorgu, Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes, and goal scorer Rasmus Hojlund have all represented the Red Devils at various points in the last five years.

The Manchester United faithful will have a mixed bag of performances to digest after the game but will be pleased to see players from the club represented in the UEFA Nations League.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo's poor game for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have his best game for Portugal against Denmark and failed to offer a legitimate goal threat in the match. He failed to manage a shot on target and had just 30 touches in the game, the fewest in the clash.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star must improve and rediscover the form that made him the sport's most prolific goalscorer in Sunday's second leg of the UEFA Nations League clash.

3. Christian Eriksen's performance for Denmark

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen had an eventful game for his county against Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash. The 33-year-old midfielder missed a penalty but made up for it by playing a vital part in the build-up for Rasmus Hojlund's goal.

Eriksen completed 32 of 35 passes, tested Diogo Costa thrice, and made his presence felt in his 86 minutes on the pitch. With the midfielder expected to leave the Red Devils in the summer, any interested parties will be pleased with his impressive showing for Denmark against Portugal.

2. Rasmus Hojlund finds the net again

The Manchester United striker is suddenly among the goals again after an extended goalless run at club level from the 12th of December to the 16th of March. His finely taken effort gives Denmark the advantage heading into the second leg on Sunday, and the 22-year-old will hope he can continue finding the back of the net for club and country.

Hojlund found the back of the net with just eight touches in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal in a cameo that saw him have two attempts on goal in 21 minutes.

1. Portugal's lack of attacking impetus against Denmark

Portugal never looked like they would beat Denmark in their clash with the Scandinavian nation. The Iberian nation failed to test Kasper Schmeichel regularly, managing just eight shots in the UEFA Nations League clash, with only two being on target.

Every member of the Portuguese attack must hang their head in disappointment after their deserved loss in the first leg. However, with just a single-goal deficit, the Euro 2016 winners could roar back into the tie in the return leg on Sunday.

