Denmark 1-2 Belgium: Belgium Player ratings as super-sub Kevin De Bruyne guides Red Devils into last 16 | UEFA Euro 2020

Belgium came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020. Goals from Thorgan Hazard and substitute Kevin De Bruyne in the second half helped them complete a turnaround after Yussef Poulsen had given Denmark an early lead in Copenhagen.

The RB Leipzig striker received a pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and slotted home from close range after just 92 seconds, which marked the second-fastest goal in competition history.

Belgium were caught off-guard and were under seize for much of the opening stanza. But an inspired substitution changed the complexion of the match after the break, with creative wizard Kevin De Bruyne coming off the bench.

Barely ten minutes into the restart, he laid the ball to Thorgan Hazard to slot home Belgium's equaliser before De Bruyne got on the scoresheet himself following a superb team move.

Despite a late rally from Denmark that saw them hit the woodwork, Belgium hung on for the win to join Italy in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

The Red Devils have accumulated six points from two group-stage games. They will play Finland on Matchday three, where they will look to confirm their place as Group B winners, while Denmark face a do-or-die clash against Russia.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Belgium:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgium custodian was beaten just 92 seconds into the match but recovered to make some crucial saves to keep out Denmark.

Toby Alderweireld - 8/10

An absolute rock in the Belgium defence, Alderwheireld made a superb block on Martin Braithwaite late on.

Jason Denayer - 6/10

Belgium's calamitous start was down to Denayer's loose pass, which Hojbjerg pounced on. But the defender found his footing as the match wore on as he salvaged some pride for himself and his team.

Jan Vertonghen - 6.5/10

Martin Braithwaite completely dominated former Tottenham Hotspur man as Vertonghen struggled to deal with the striker all game.

Thomas Meunier - 7/10

Back in the Belgium starting line-up, Meunier justified Martinez's decision by turning in a good performance at both ends of the pitch. He could've even finished with a goal had it not been for a superb block from Skov Olsen.

Leander Dendoncker - 6/10

He offered precious little in possession and was taken off at the hour mark.

Youri Tielemans - 8/10

Tielemans laid some excellent crosses in attack and was involved in the build-up to Belgium's second goal by laying a couple of neat passes.

Thorgan Hazard - 7/10

He brought Belgium level with a fine goal and was generally good in attack.

Romelu Lukaku's driving run.



Kevin De Bruyne's incredible vision.



Thorgan Hazard's tap-in.



Sublime football by Belgium. #BEL pic.twitter.com/67zZg5ppKR — bet365 (@bet365) June 17, 2021

Dries Mertens - 6/10

His 100th Belgium appearance produced was largely an uneventful one, as the winger cut a listless figure before he was subbed off at half-time.

Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

An unsung hero for Belgium, Carrasco dropped off to receive the ball and fared well against Denmark's pressure.

Romelu Lukaku - 7.5/10

The Belgium striker was not on the scoresheet on the night, but he was involved in both goals. Lukaku's hold-up play for the second goal was truly phenomenal.

Ratings of Belgium substitutes:

Kevin De Bruyne - 9/10

Belgium's game-changer on the night, De Bruyne came off the bench and registered an assist followed by a wonderful goal.

Kevin De Bruyne's game by numbers against #DEN



100% shot accuracy

100% take-on rate

5 take-ons completed (most)

3 touches in the opp. box (most)

2 Big Chance Created (most)

2 chances created (joint-most)

2 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist



King Kevin. 👑 pic.twitter.com/oSFH7uMR2m — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 17, 2021

Eden Hazard - 7/10

There was a lot of running and linking up from the Real Madrid star, who also put things on a plate for De Bruyne to score Belgium's second of the night.

Axel Witsel - 7/10

It was a decent return to action for Witsel, who protected the back four with elan against Denmark's attackers.

159 - After 159 days of injury break Axel Witsel makes his comeback on the pitch. Return. #Euro2020 #DENBEL pic.twitter.com/pxRjE2cjxJ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 17, 2021

Thomas Vermaelen - N/A

He came on in the final seconds of the game and didn't see the ball.

Edited by BH