Euro 2020: Denmark beat Russia 4-1 to seal last-16 spot

Denmark turned in an exhilarating attacking display in Copenhagen to beat Russia 4-1 and book a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020. Goals from Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle helped the Danes pick up three crucial points in what was a must-win tie for the home side.

The win against the Russian fired Kasper Hjulmand's side into second in the Group B table ahead of Finland on goal difference. Denmark will take on Wales in an exciting last 16 tie on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Russia will head home after finishing fourth in Group B. The Russians finished level on points with both Denmark and Finland. However, their poor goal difference sunk them to the bottom of the table.

Denmark's Andreas Christensen scored from a terrific strike from outside of the box.

Denmark looked purposeful in attack from the get-go and put the Russian defence under pressure during the opening exchanges of the game. The Danes finally broke the deadlock in the 38th-minute courtesy of a goal from Mikkel Damsgaard.

The 20-year-old attacker received the ball on the edge of the box before unleashing a venomous strike into the top right corner. The Danes went into half time holding on to a fragile lead but knowing they had to improve their goal difference in order to qualify for the next round.

In the second half, Stanislav Cherchesov's side found themselves trailing by two goals following a costly mistake by the visitors. Roman Zobnin played a dreadful back pass into the path of Yussuf Poulsen, who finished the ball with a lovely dink past Matvey Safonov.

The visitors were able to pull one back as the referee awarded them a penalty for a foul on Aleksandr Sobolev by Jannik Vestergaard.

Artem Dzyuba stepped up and beat Kasper Schmeichel with a confidently taken penalty. Andreas Christensen restored Denmark's two-goal advantage in the 79th-minute with a terrific strike from outside the box.

Joakim Maehle then scored the fourth goal for the Danes just three minutes later to seal the win for the hosts. The wing-back got to the end of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's pass before putting the ball into the bottom left corner.

Belgium's victory against Finland in the other game of the evening proved to be enough to secure a place in the last 16 for the hosts.

