Euro 2020: Sensational Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 to clinch quarter-final spot

Denmark turned in an exhilarating attacking display in Amsterdam to beat Wales 4-0 and secure a spot in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Goals from Kasper Dolberg, Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite helped the Danes cruise past 10-men Wales. Denmark's win against Rob Page's men saw them progress into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Meanwhile, Wales exited the tournament in disappointing fashion after suffering their biggest ever defeat in the European Championship. Rob Page's men were far from their usual selves and produced an underwhelming display against the Danes.

One word to describe that Denmark display 👇#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

Kasper Dolberg stars in Denmark's emphatic victory over Wales

Kasper Dolberg scored twice to seal an emphatic victory over Wales

Both sides made an energetic start to the game but it was Wales who dominated the proceedings during the early exchanges. Gareth Bale looked lively early on in the game and came inches away from grabbing the lead for his side with a powerful left-footed strike.

However, it was Denmark who scored the first courtesy of a sensational goal by Kasper Dolberg. The Ajax forward buried the ball into the bottom corner with a wonderful strike from outside the box. The Danes continued to dominate proceedings for the remainder of the first-half but couldn't double their advantage going into halftime. Kasper Dolberg scored his second of the game just three minutes into the second-half to tighten Denmark's grip on the game. The ball fell to the feet of the young forward following a poor clearance from Neco Williams, who smashed the ball past Danny Ward from close range to double the advantage for his side.

Wales pushed to get back into the game but couldn't get past the resolute Danish defense. As the game progressed, Denmark were able to find space to hit Wales on the counter-attack and mustered a couple of goalscoring opportunities on the break. Joakim Maehle scored in the 88th-minutes to all but secure the win for Kasper Hjulmand's men. The Danish full-back shifted the ball to his left-foot and smashed it past Danny Ward. Harry Wilson was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Maehle before Martin Braithwaite scored the fourth for the Danes just moments later.

Denmark will take on either the Netherlands or Czech Republic in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

🇩🇰 Kasper Dolberg is the first Danish player to score two or more in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at EURO 2012 ⚽️⚽️#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/7croaI07JL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 26, 2021

