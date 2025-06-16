Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 18th 2025

Denmark U21 will be up against Finland U21 at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena on Wednesday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 U21 European Championship campaign. The Danes have nothing on the line, having already confirmed qualification for the next round.
Denmark defeated Ukraine 3-2 in the opening round before earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Sunday to make it two wins out of two and confirm top spot in the group. The Danish Dynamites came into the tournament on a poor run of four winless games, but have earned comeback wins in both their opening games and will have their sights set on staying sharp ahead of the knockout rounds.
Finland’s disappointing campaign continued as they were outmatched in their 2-0 loss to Ukraine last time out to see them drop to the bottom of the group, leaving them desperate to get an unlikely win this midweek while also hoping results elsewhere favour them to avoid elimination from the competition.
The Little Eagle-Owls only narrowly qualified for the Under-21 Euros and are still yet to find their footing with elimination now looming large.
Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on only eight previous occasions going into Wednesday's clash. Denmark have won six of those games while Finland have won the remaining two.
- The two teams last faced off in a U21 European Championship qualifying clash back in October 2020, which Denmark won 2-1.
- Denmark have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last four meetings between the sides.
- Finland U21’s last win against their Danish counterparts came back in 2008.
- Only Germany (7) have scored more goals than Denmark’s five after two games in this year's U21 European Championship.
Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Prediction
Steffen Højer's men are comfortable favorites going into Wednesday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to get the win.
Pikkuhuuhkajat are in a precarious situation heading into their final group game, as they not only need a big enough win but must also hope Holland win by a smaller margin elsewhere. The uncertainty of their situation, coupled with their recent struggles in this fixture, could see them lose here
Prediction: Denmark U21 2-1 Finland U21
Denmark U21 vs Finland U21 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Denmark U21 to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Denmark’s last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Six of Finland's last eight games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)