Denmark U21 vs France U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd June 2025

Denmark and France lock horns at the Futbal Tatran Arena on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. With seven points in three games, the Danes got here after clinching Group D ahead of the Netherlands.

In their opening match against Ukraine, they fought back twice to win 3-2, including two goals in the last 10 minutes from William Boving and William Osula.

Denmark then came from behind once again to beat the Netherlands 2-1 and officially confirm their progress into the last eight. But in their final group fixture, Steffen Højer's side appeared to let their guard down as they relinquished a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Finland, thereby missing a chance to finish with a 100% win record.

Trending

Nonetheless, the Nordic side have been one of the most impressive teams in the competition and look determined to reach the semi-finals of the cup for the first time since 2015.

On the other hand, Les Bleuets were also unbeaten in the group stages with two wins and a draw to secure seven points, but came second to Portugal by virtue of inferior goal difference.

The European giants drew 0-0 in their first game against each other, before France pulled off a memorable stoppage-time comeback against Georgia to win 3-2 and keep their progression hopes alive. The 1988 Under-21 Champions then decisively beat Poland 4-1 to seal their place in the quarter-finals, a first since 2021.

Denmark U21 vs France U21 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides, with France U21 winning thrice and losing on two occasions.

Interestingly, this fixture has never seen a draw before.

At the UEFA Under-21 Championships, the rivals have faced off just once before: France 0-1 Denmark (March 2021).

In their most recent encounter, France U21 crushed Denmark U21 4-1 in a friendly game on 7 September 2023.

France haven't reached the last four of the cup since 2019, while going out in the quarter-finals in both the 2021 and 2023 editions. Denmark last made it to the semis in 2015.

Denmark U21 vs France U21 Prediction

This is an enticing clash of two sides packed to the rafters with attacking talent, as each of them demonstrated in the group stages. Therefore, one can also expect a tense encounter between them, with high-octane goalmouth action almost guaranteed. France should win in the end, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Denmark U21 2-3 France U21

Denmark U21 vs France U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: France U21 to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More