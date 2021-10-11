Denmark vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Seeking to maintain their 100% record in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Denmark welcome Austria to the Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The visitors head into the game fresh off the back of an impressive win over Faroe Islands and will be looking to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Denmark continued their superb run of results in the World Cup qualifiers as they claimed a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Moldova last Saturday.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side have now won their last five games on the bounce, scoring 12 goals and conceding none in that time.

With 21 points from seven games, Denmark currently sit at the top of Group F with a seven-point lead over second-placed Scotland.

Meanwhile, Austria got their pursuit of a World Cup ticket back on track as they cruised to a 2-0 win over Faroe Islands.

Prior to that, Franco Foda’s men failed to taste victory in their previous two outings, losing to Israel and Scotland.

The win last time out saw Austria move level on 10 points with third-placed Israel in the group standings.

Denmark vs Austria Head-To-Head

Denmark boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their previous 10 encounters. Austria have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Austria Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-W

Denmark vs Austria Team News

Denmark

Following an injury-free outing against Moldova, Denmark head into the game with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Austria

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Marko Arnautović and Christoph Baumgartner, Valentino Lazaro, Philipp Lienhart and Aleksandar Dragovic, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Marko Arnautović and Christoph Baumgartner, Valentino Lazaro, Philipp Lienhart, Aleksandar Dragovic

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Austria Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjær, Jannik Vestergaard, Jens Stryger Larsen; Mathias Jensen, Christian Nørgaard, Thomas Delaney; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Yusuf Poulsen

Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Christopher Trimmel, Stefan Posch, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Florian Grillitsch, Marcel Sabitzer; Michael Gregoritsch, Ercan Kara, Florian Kainz

Denmark vs Austria Prediction

Also Read

Denmark head into Tuesday’s game on a blistering run of results and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. While we expect Austria to put up a fight, we are tipping Denmark to come away with all three points as they are the more in-form side.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Austria

Edited by Peter P