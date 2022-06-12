Denmark vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Denmark take on Austria on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
Austria are in second place in Group 1 at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The away side held France to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Denmark, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and have been impressive this year. The Danes suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia in their previous game and will want to bounce back this week.
Denmark vs Austria Head-to-Head
Denmark have a good record against Austria, having won seven out of the 12 matches played between the two teams. Austria have managed four victories against the Danes and will look to cut the deficit on Monday.
The previous meeting between the two countries took place last week and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. Austria were outplayed on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.
Denmark form guide: L-W-W-W-L
Austria form guide: D-L-W-D-L
Denmark vs Austria Team News
Denmark
Kasper Dolberg is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this match. Denmark are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Kasper Dolberg
Unavailable: None
Austria
David Alaba has joined the Austrian squad and could feature in the team's three-man defense this week. Philipp Lienhart remains Austria's only injury concern and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Philipp Lienhart
Unavailable: None
Denmark vs Austria Predicted XI
Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Victor Nelsson; Thomas Delaney, Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, Mikkel Damsgaard; Christian Eriksen, Robert Skov, Andreas Cornelius
Austria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Heinz Lindner; Maximilian Wober, Stefan Posch, David Alaba; Konrad Laimer, Stefan Lainer, Xaver Schlager, Andreas Weimann, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic
Denmark vs Austria Prediction
Denmark have consistently punched above their weight this year and will need to work hard to keep their place at the top of the group. The Danes were not at their best against Croatia over the weekend and will need to make amends on Monday.
Austria have improved under Ralf Rangnick but remain the underdogs in a difficult group. Denmark are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Denmark 1-0 Austria