Denmark vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

Denmark are set to play Belgium at the Parken Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

Denmark come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Markku Kanerva's Finland on Saturday. A second-half goal from Union Berlin striker Joe Pohjanpalo ensured victory for Finland, a game in which football was a distant afterthought.

Belgium, on the other hand, beat Stanislav Cherchesov's Russia 3-0 on Sunday. A brace from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and a goal from Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier sealed the deal for Roberto Martinez's Belgium.

Denmark vs Belgium Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Denmark have won six games, lost six and drawn three.

The two countries last faced each other last year, with Belgium beating Denmark 4-2. Goals from Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and a second-half brace from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Belgium. A goal from Copenhagen attacker Jonas Wind and an own goal from winger Nacer Chadli proved to be mere consolation for Denmark.

Denmark form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: L

Belgium form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W

Denmark vs Belgium Team News

Denmark

Denmark will understandably be without Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is thankfully recovering. It is pertinent that the Danish Football Union pays close attention to the condition of their players after the harrowing events of Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Christian Eriksen

Belgium

Meanwhile, Belgium will be without Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne, who suffered a tournament-ending injury in the game against Russia. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Benfica centre-back Jan Vertonghen are all doubts to feature.

Injured: Timothy Castagne

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Jan Vertonghen

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Belgium Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

Romelu Lukaku has now scored as many international goals as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo 🔥



🇸🇪 Ibrahimovic: 62 goals in 118 games

🇧🇷 Ronaldo: 62 goals in 98 games

🇧🇪 Lukaku: 62 goals in 94 games#EURO2020 | #BEL pic.twitter.com/dip9z2xfi2 — Goal (@goal) June 12, 2021

Denmark vs Belgium Prediction

Football has taken a backseat for Denmark, and understandably so. They have a strong squad with good players, but their thoughts will be with Christian Eriksen and his family.

Christian Eriksen to Gazzetta dello Sport: "Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me". Eriksen was talking to his manager who reported Chris sentences from the hospital. 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/anWUjcbEtP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2021

Belgium, on the other hand, have in Romelu Lukaku one of the best strikers in world football. The potential return of Kevin De Bruyne will only help their cause, while Eden Hazard enjoyed a good cameo against Russia and could start here.

Belgium should be able to edge past Denmark.

Prediction: Denmark 0-2 Belgium

Edited by Abhinav Anand