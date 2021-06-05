Denmark vs Bosnia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Denmark will look to enter the Euros with a win when they take on Bosnia in an international friendly scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The Red and White are dark horse candidates to win the Euros, having only lost two of their last 25 games.

The Danes drew 1-1 with Germany in their last match. Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring for the 2014 World Cup winners in the 48th minute, but RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen equalized in the 71st minute against the run of play.

Bosnia failed to qualify for the Euros 2020, finishing in the 4th spot in their group in the qualifiers.

The Dragons played France in their last competitive fixture on Matchday 3 of the World Cup Qualifiers. They lost the tie 1-0, Antoine Griezmann's 60th minute goal settling the match. They recently drew 0-0 with Montenegro in a friendly match.

Denmark vs Bosnia Head-to-Head

Bosnia have the upper hand in this fixture with three wins out of five games played. Denmark have one victory and one game ended in a draw.

Denmark and Bosnia last played each other in a friendly in 2016, with the game ending in a 2-2 scoreline. Simon Kjaer and Vicktor Fischer's goals gave the Danes the lead, but Milan Djuric's brace in the second-half helped the Bosnians secure a draw.

Denmark form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Bosnia form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Denmark vs Bosnia Team News

Denmark

Andreas Christensen, who was rested for the game against Germany after his Champions League triumph with Chelsea, returns to the fold for Denmark.

Kasper Hjulmand will have all players available for selection for the game against Bosnia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Odrađen još jedan trening...

💪💪💪🇧🇦🇧🇦🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/hm7LwdrUkM — NFS BIH (@NFSBiH) June 4, 2021

Bosnia

FC Schalke captain and former Arsenal player Sead Kolasinac and AC Milan's Rade Krunic have been ruled out with injuries. Veteran players Edin Dzeko and Miralem Pjanic have been surprisingly left out of Bosnia's squad.

Injured: Sead Kolasinac and Rade Krunic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Bosnia Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite; Yussuf Poulsen

"Vi er red og white - Danmarks Dynamite!" 🇩🇰🧨



Den officielle EM-sang med @Alphabeat er landet. Det bliver en stor sommer!



Lyt til sangen her: https://t.co/e3DYHfQeu3#ForDanmark #DanmarksDynamite pic.twitter.com/NAZaYRRFvb — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 4, 2021

Bosnia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ibrahim Sehic; Aleksandar Jovicic, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Dennis Hadzikadunic; Darko Todorovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Vladan Danilovic, Dino Besirovic, Eldar Civic; Ermedin Demirovic, Smail Prevljak

Denmark vs Bosnia Prediction

Denmark have a significantly better starting lineup than Bosnia, and Sunday's game should be a cakewalk for Kasper Hjulmand's men. The Danes are looking for a confidence boosting win going into the Euros, and their game against Bosnia presents the perfect opportunity to do so.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Bosnia

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Shardul Sant