Denmark vs England prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

This Tuesday sees England travel to Copenhagen to take on Denmark in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

Both sides began their Nations League campaigns on Saturday, but came away with differing results. England struggled greatly to break down a dogged Iceland side, but managed to pick up three points after Raheem Sterling dispatched a late penalty.

Denmark, on the other hand, were comfortably beaten by Belgium 2-0 in Copenhagen in what was a somewhat disappointing performance from them. They will be looking to bounce back by dispatching Gareth Southgate’s side.

Denmark vs England Head-to-Head

England’s record is largely strong against Denmark. They’ve played the Scandinavians on 19 occasions in the past, winning on 12 of them – including in the 2002 World Cup’s Round of 16.

Most recently, Roy Hodgson’s Three Lions picked up a 1-0 win in a friendly back in March 2014.

Up until this weekend’s defeat to Belgium, results had been kind to Denmark. Kasper Hjulmand’s side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing as runners-up in their group to Switzerland, but were able to complete the campaign undefeated. They also scored 23 goals.

England also impressed in Euro 2020 qualifying, scoring more goals – 37 – than any other European side barring Belgium. However, their defeat to the Czech Republic in October was their first in any form of qualifier since 2009.

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-D-L

England form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Starting our #NationsLeague campaign with a win! 👊 — England (@England) September 6, 2020

Denmark vs England Team News

Kasper Hjulmand should be able to call upon a full-strength side for this game, with only youngster Andreas Skov Olsen pulling out of the squad. Star names like Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yussuf Poulsen all played in the loss to Belgium, and are likely to start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England’s squad had a number of withdrawals – Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford being the main ones – but no players appeared to pick up injuries in the win over Iceland. However, Kyle Walker’s red card in that match means that he’ll play no part in Tuesday’s game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kyle Walker

Denmark vs England Predicted XI

Denmark predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Robert Skov, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer, Henrik Dalsgaard, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Martin Braithwaite, Christian Eriksen, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Yussuf Poulsen

England predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Denmark vs England Prediction

This should be a close game to call given the talents of both sides and the fact that many of the Denmark players star in England’s Premier League.

Despite their stodgy performance against Iceland, England should be looking to perform much better here as Denmark are unlikely to sit as deep as their fellow Scandinavians did. With that in mind, the speed of attackers like Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling should come into play.

As long as Southgate’s team can keep things tight at the back, they should have enough to edge this one.

Prediction: Denmark 0-2 England