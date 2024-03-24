Denmark vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

Faroe Islands will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since September 2020 when they visit the Brondby Stadion to face Denmark in a friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

Denmark were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in front of goal in their goalless draw with Switzerland at the Parken Stadium on Saturday. Before that, Kasper Hjulmand’s side suffered a 2-0 loss to Northern Ireland in their final Group H game of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers in November.

Despite the defeat, Denmark finished as group winners to book their spot in Germany, where they have been drawn in Group C with Slovenia, England and Serbia.

Meanwhile, Faroe Islands turned in a performance of the highest quality on Friday, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein at the Marbella Football Center.

Paetur Petersen almost single-handedly put Liechtenstein to the sword as he netted twice and set up one to inspire Ericson’s men their biggest win since June 2021.

Faroe Islands were on a 12-game winless run across competitions, losing nine, since June 2022.

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Denmark boast a perfect record in the fixture, winning their last six games against Faroe Islands since October 1990.

The hosts men have lost once in nine games across competitions, winning six since June 2023.

Faroe Islands have won one of their last 13 games, losing nine, since November 2022.

Denmark are unbeaten in eight home games across competitions, winning seven, since a 1-0 loss to Croatia in June 2022.

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Denmark have been near-impenetrable on home soil and will look to extend this impressive run. Hjulmand’s men have won all six previous games against Faroe Islands and should come away with the desired result once again.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been less than five bookings in eight of Faroe Islands’s last 10 games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the visitors’ last five games.)