Denmark vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Denmark and Faroe Islands will trade tackles in a deadrubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Parken Stadium on Friday.

The home side have already secured their place at Qatar 2022 and have a seven-point advantage at the summit of Group F. The Danes have garnered the maximum points from eight matches and, rather staggeringly, have scored 27 goals but are yet to concede.

The Faroe Islands will continue to wait for their maiden appearance at a major tournament. The island nation have picked up four points from eight matches.

Denmark come into the game on the back of a routine 1-0 victory over Austria last month. Joakim Maehle's second-half strike helped his nation become the second European team to book their spot at the mundial.

Faroe Islands fell to a defeat against Scotland by the same scoreline on home turf. Lyndon Dykes scored the match-winner four minutes from time.

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head

Denmark have been victorious in each of their previous five meetings with the Faroe Islands, winning the games by an aggregate scoreline of 15-1.

Their most recent clash came in September when an 85th-minute strike by Jonas Wind gave Denmark a 1-0 away victory in the first leg.

The home side are currently on a five-game winning run since being eliminated from Euro 2020 by England in the semi-final stage. The Faroe Islands have managed one win from their last five matches.

Denmark form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Faroe Islands form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Team News

Denmark

Coach Kasper Hjulmand called up 23 players to dispute November's qualifiers. Simon Kjaer, Thomas Delaney and Kasper Schmeichel are among the high-profile names included.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen and Hoffenheim forward Robert Skov were all left out due to injuries.

Injuries: Robert Skov, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Kasper Dolberg

Suspension: None

Faroe Islands

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel (GK); Jens Stryger Larsen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Wass; Jesper Lindstrom, Christian Norgaard, Thomas Delaney; Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind, Yusuf Poulsen

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-5-1): Gunnar Nielsen (GK); Gilli Rólantsson, Odmar Færø, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; René Shaki Joensen, Hallur Hansson, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen, Ári Mohr Jónsson; Jóan Edmundsson

Denmark vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Denmark are overwhelming favorites to triumph and, barring an upset of immense proportions, the hosts should cruise to another win.

The Faroe Islands have shown defensive resoluteness in these qualifiers that has limited the scale of their losses and this could come in handy against Denmark. Nevertheless, we are backing the home side to secure maximum points in addition to another clean sheet.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands

Edited by Peter P