Denmark vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2023

Denmark are set to play Finland at the Parken Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Denmark come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Graham Arnold's Australia in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Melbourne City attacker Mathew Leckie secured the win for Australia.

Finland, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Estonia in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from Flora midfielder Martin Miller sealed the deal for Estonia.

Denmark vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 59 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Denmark have won 38 games, lost 12 and drawn nine.

in 27 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season, Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has seven goal contributions.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has seven goals in 14 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Danish midfielder Philip Billing has seven goal contributions in 24 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has 17 goal contributions in 29 league starts for Norwich City this season.

Denmark vs Finland Prediction

Denmark will be without Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen during the international break. The 31-year old is still recovering from an injury he suffered during a game, and his country will have to do without his creative qualities in midfield. Eriksen has been one of the players for Manchester United this season.

However, Denmark don't lack quality. The likes of Joakim Maehle, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Andreas Christensen and Christian Norgaard are all top footballers, and have proved to be pivotal at club level this season. Focus will also be on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund; the 20-year old has emerged as one of the best young footballers in Serie A this season, and it has been reported that Manchester United, Real Madrid and Arsenal are among the clubs circling.

Finland, on the other hand, have done well in recent years, producing some impressive results. Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been an everpresent for both club and country for some time now; the 32-year old is now slowing down though, and Finland need to start planning for a future without Pukki. Players like Glen Kamara and Lukas Hradecky, who have been around for some time, will also be relied upon for their experience and overall quality.

Denmark to win here.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Finland

Denmark vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Denmark

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Denmark to keep a clean sheet- Yes

