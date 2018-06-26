Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Denmark 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points as France top group ahead of Denmark, World Cup 2018

Denmark and France played out the first goalless draw of the 2018 World Cup.

Aaditya Narayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 22:03 IST
926

2018 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark 0 - 0 France
This was the first goalless draw in the tournament

Denmark and France played out a 0-0 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, ensuring that both teams qualify for the Round of 16, with the French topping Group C.

In an uninspiring game that was largely bereft of chances, both goalkeepers were largely tested only by efforts from long range, as the Luzhniki Stadium saw the first goalless draw of the tournament.

The last ten minutes were played out to a chorus of boos from the fans assembled at the stadium, especially when Denmark was in possession.

Denmark finish second in Group C and are now likely to face Croatia in the Round of 16, barring an utterly miraculous sequence of events in the last round of games in Group D.

#5 France have work to do in the knockout stages

Giroud has been
Giroud has been woefully ineffective for France in the last two games

Throughout the group stage here, France haven't looked the potent force on the pitch, that they do on paper. With a squad that possesses the wealth of attacking talent that they do, it is curious that the side struggles as much as they have in front of goal so far.

Didier Deschamps's system has always seen Olivier Giroud being the focal point of the attack, with the big No.9 using his strength and aerial ability to bring the more diminutive, quicker attackers into play and in their stride.

But that has not worked for the large part of this World Cup thus far, as the big man has generally not been able to impose himself on opposition defenders.

In this game, both Simon Kjaer and Mathias Jorgensen won most of their duels with Giroud, and Deschamps was left cutting a frustrated figure on the touchline.

Deschamps went into the tournament, with the idea of a rolling front three of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, but once that didn't really work in the game against Australia, he switched to Plan A once again, but neither plan has given France any sort of sustained bite in the final third.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Denmark Football France Football Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe
World Cup 2018: France Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Denmark versus France - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as first goalless draw...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group C
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Denmark 1-1 Australia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
France 1-0 Peru: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Denmark vs Australia Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Denmark vs Australia: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Denmark Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
FT DEN FRA
0 - 0
 Denmark vs France
FT AUS PER
0 - 2
 Australia vs Peru
52' NIG ARG
1 - 1
 Nigeria vs Argentina
56' ICE CRO
0 - 1
 Iceland vs Croatia
Today KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Today MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Today SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Today SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
Tomorrow SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
Tomorrow ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
Tomorrow PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us