Denmark 0-0 France: 5 Talking Points as France top group ahead of Denmark, World Cup 2018

Denmark and France played out the first goalless draw of the 2018 World Cup.

Aaditya Narayan CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 22:03 IST 926 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This was the first goalless draw in the tournament

Denmark and France played out a 0-0 draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, ensuring that both teams qualify for the Round of 16, with the French topping Group C.

In an uninspiring game that was largely bereft of chances, both goalkeepers were largely tested only by efforts from long range, as the Luzhniki Stadium saw the first goalless draw of the tournament.

The last ten minutes were played out to a chorus of boos from the fans assembled at the stadium, especially when Denmark was in possession.

Denmark finish second in Group C and are now likely to face Croatia in the Round of 16, barring an utterly miraculous sequence of events in the last round of games in Group D.

#5 France have work to do in the knockout stages

Giroud has been woefully ineffective for France in the last two games

Throughout the group stage here, France haven't looked the potent force on the pitch, that they do on paper. With a squad that possesses the wealth of attacking talent that they do, it is curious that the side struggles as much as they have in front of goal so far.

Didier Deschamps's system has always seen Olivier Giroud being the focal point of the attack, with the big No.9 using his strength and aerial ability to bring the more diminutive, quicker attackers into play and in their stride.

But that has not worked for the large part of this World Cup thus far, as the big man has generally not been able to impose himself on opposition defenders.

In this game, both Simon Kjaer and Mathias Jorgensen won most of their duels with Giroud, and Deschamps was left cutting a frustrated figure on the touchline.

Deschamps went into the tournament, with the idea of a rolling front three of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, but once that didn't really work in the game against Australia, he switched to Plan A once again, but neither plan has given France any sort of sustained bite in the final third.