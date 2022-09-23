Denmark vs France prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as France lock horns with Denmark on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

France are currently in third place in Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League standings and have not been at their best over the past year. Les Bleus eased past Austria by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Denmark, on the other hand, are in second place in the group at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Danish outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Croatia this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Denmark vs France Head-to-Head

France have a good record against Denmark and have won eight out of the 15 matches played between the two teams. Denmark have managed five victories against France and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Denmark. France were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Denmark form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-W-L-W-W

France form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-L-D-D-L

Denmark vs France Team News

Denmark need to win this game

Denmark

Robert Skov, Jonas Wind, and Christian Norgaard are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Andreas Cornelius is also struggling with his fitness and will not be available against France.

Injured: Robert Skov, Jonas Wind, Christian Norgaard, Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France have a depleted squad

France

France have a massive list of injuries with Karim Benzema, Lucas Digne, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, and Kingsley Coman unavailable for selection. Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele have also picked up knocks during the international break.

Injured: Karim Benzema, Lucas Digne, N'Golo Kante, Lucas Hernandez, Hugo Lloris, Kingsley Coman, Adrien Rabiot, Boubacar Kamara, Paul Pogba, Ibrahima Konate, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele

Suspended: None

Denmark vs France Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Joakim Maehle, Daniel Wass, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite

France Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mike Maignan; Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

Denmark vs France Prediction

France have been hit with an injury crisis at the moment and several of their stars face a race against time to reach full fitness ahead of the World Cup. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann were impressive against Austria and will look to step up yet again this weekend.

Denmark can pack a punch on their day but will need to be at their best to stand a chance on Sunday. France are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Denmark 1-2 France

