Denmark vs Greece Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

The action continues in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Denmark and Greece square off at the Parken Stadium on Sunday. Having cruised to a 3-0 victory in September’s reverse fixture, Brian Riemer’s men will be out to complete the double over Greece and pull three points clear at the top of the group.

Denmark turned in an attacking show of class on Thursday as they thrashed Belarus 6-0 when the two nations squared off at ZTE Arena.

Before that, Riemer’s side kicked off their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Scotland on September 5, three days before picking up a comfortable victory over Greece at the Karaiskakis Stadium.

Denmark have picked up seven points from their three matches so far to sit top of the Group C standings, level on points with second-placed Scotland.

Greece, on the other hand, were condemned to back-to-back defeats in the qualifiers on Thursday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Scotland at Hampden Park.

Ivan Jovanovic’s men had picked up an emphatic 5-1 victory over Belarus in the group opener on September 5, three days before the loss against Denmark in Piraeus.

Greece will look to end their three-game winless streak against Denmark (2L, 1D), a run stretching back to their 2-1 victory in World Cup qualifiers back in 2005.

Denmark vs Greece Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Denmark boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Greece have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Denmark are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 games against Jovanovic’s men, picking up seven wins and three draws since October 1981.

Greece have won all but one of their last six away matches across all competitions, with Thursday’s 3-1 loss against Scotland being the exception.

Denmark vs Greece Prediction

Denmark have picked up two huge victories since their opening-day draw against Scotland and will return to home soil in high spirits.

It was always going to be a challenging campaign for Greece, who have managed just three points from a possible nine, and we see them struggling at the Parken Stadium once again.

Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Greece

Denmark vs Greece Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Denmark’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the hosts’ last seven outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More