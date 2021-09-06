Denmark vs Israel prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Looking to maintain their 100% record in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Denmark welcome Israel to the Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts claimed a slender 1-0 defeat over Faroe Islands last time out, while the visitors beat Austria 5-2 on home turf.

Denmark maintained their perfect record in World Cup qualifiers when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Faroe Islands.

FC Kobenhavn forward Jonas Wind scored the only goal of the game with five minutes remaining on the clock.

Denmark have won each of their five games in the qualifiers and are currently at the top of Group F. They are also yet to concede a goal, while scoring 17 so far.

Meanwhile, Israel picked up their second consecutive win on Saturday when they beat Austria 5-2 on home turf.

This followed a 4-0 victory over Faroe Islands at the Tórsvøllur Stadium, where Eran Zahavi put in a headline-grabbing performance by scoring a hat-trick.

With 10 points from five outings, Israel are currently second in Group F, five points adrift of Tuesday’s hosts.

Denmark vs Israel Head-To-Head

With eight wins from their last nine meetings, Denmark have been imperious in the history of this fixture. The visitors, meanwhile, have managed just one win.

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Denmark vs Israel Team News

Denmark

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite remains a doubt for the Danes as he is currently recuperating from a knock.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Martin Braithwaite

Israel

Following their injury-free game against Austria, Israel head into the match with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Israel Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikael Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen

Israel Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ofir Marciano; Orel Dgani, Eitan Tibi, Nir Bitton; Eli Dasa, Bibars Natcho, Dor Peretz, Sun Menachem; Manor Solomon; Munas Dabbur, Eran Zahavi

Denmark vs Israel Prediction

Denmark and Israel head into Tuesday’s game in fine form and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling as the qualifiers continue. However, Denmark have picked up eight wins from their last nine meetings against Israel and we anticipate this trend will continue on Tuesday.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Israel

Edited by Peter P