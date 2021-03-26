Denmark vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Denmark will be looking to build on their promising start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they host Moldova on Sunday at the MCH Arena in Herning.

The Nordic outfit beat Israel 2-0 in their opening game on Thursday night. Goals from Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind secured all three points for Kasper Hjulmand's side.

The victory kept them at the top of Group F after the first round of games as everyone else dropped points.

Having made it to the last 16 of the 2018 showpiece in Russia, Denmark are aiming to qualify for the World Cup after being handed a relatively easy draw.

Up next, they're against the lowest ranked side in the group, though Moldova stunningly earned a point in their first qualifying game.

They played out a 1-1 draw at home with the Faroe Islands, who left it late to equalize. Eastern European minnows Moldova came close to securing an unlikely victory.

Languishing in 177th position in FIFA's world rankings, Moldova have traditionally finished last or second-last in their group in all major qualifiers. The only exception was the Euro 2008 qualifiers.

Denmark vs Moldova Head-To-Head

Quite surprisingly, Denmark and Moldova have never met before, not even for an international friendly.

Advertisement

The upcoming fixture between the sides will mark a historic occasion.

A goal from Faroe in the 83rd minute of their game in Moldova can bring happiness to people.

This is the beauty of football. pic.twitter.com/BtyR4j65Dr — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) March 25, 2021

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-D

Denmark vs Moldova Team News

Denmark

The Red and Whites didn't suffer any injuries in their last match and no one got sent off either.

However, manager Åge Hareide might ring the changes with next week's trip to Austria in mind.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Herrelandsholdet vinder 2-0 på udebane over Israel og åbner dermed VM-kvalifikationen med tre point 🇩🇰



Mål af Braithwaite og Wind 👊#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/dS3gXxZaZb — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 25, 2021

Moldova

The visitors put up an encouraging performance in their last game and might field the same lineup in this encounter.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Advertisement

Denmark vs Moldova Predicted XI

Denmark (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestegaard, Nicolai Boilesen; Thomas Delaney, Lasse Schone; Robert Skov, Christian Eriksen, Mikkel Damsgaard; Martin Braithwaite.

Moldova (3-5-2): Stanislav Namasco; Vaeceslav Posmac, Alexandru Epureanu, Igor Armas; Ion Jardan, Vadim Rata, Catalin Carp, Artur Ionita, Oleg Reabciuk; Vitalie Damascan, Ion Nicolaescu.

Denmark vs Moldova Prediction

Moldova will be encouraged to put in another strong performance but Denmark have enough in their tank to secure the win.

Prediction: Denmark 3-0 Moldova