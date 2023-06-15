Denmark vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th June 2023

Denmark are set to play Northern Ireland at the Parken Stadium on Friday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Denmark come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Kazakhstan in their most recent game. Second-half goals from CSKA Moscow midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, Ordabasy midfielder Askhat Tagybergen and Astana attacker Abat Aymbetov secured the win for Kazakhstan. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the goals for Denmark.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Finland in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Cracovia attacker Benjamin Kallman sealed the deal for Finland.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Northern Ireland have won two games, drawn five and lost four.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has nine goal contributions in 25 league starts for Manchester United.

Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund has 11 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Danish wing-back Joakim Maehle has six goal contributions in 25 league starts for Atalanta this season.

Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen has 11 goal contributions in 37 league starts for Brentford this season.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Denmark have punched above their weight under the management of Kasper Hjulmand, having done well in tournament football in recent years. The quality is evident; the likes of Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been around for a long time, and have shown what they are capable of at club and international level.

Young stars like Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Hojlund are now emerging as the future of Danish football. Hojlund, in particular, is earning rave reviews for his performances at Atalanta; the 20-year old has been linked heavily with Manchester United as a result.

Andreas Christensen's performances for Barcelona this season have been standout as well. The centre-back joined the La Liga giants on a free transfer from Chelsea last season, and was one of the best defenders in Spain as he helped Barcelona win the league.

Northern Ireland, on the other hand, have the likes of Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart and Paddy McNair to rely on for experience. The Northern Irish have some good talents capable of causing opposition defence problems, and while they will be the underdogs here, they are more than capable of causing some huge problems to the Danes.

Denmark will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Denmark 2-0 Northern Ireland

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Denmark

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Denmark to keep a clean sheet- yes

