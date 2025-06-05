Denmark vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Denmark will face Northern Ireland at the Parken Stadium on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in recent games and will be looking to turn a corner soon in preparation for their World Cup qualifying campaign which kicks off in September.

They participated in the UEFA Nations League during the last international break, facing Portugal in a two-legged quarterfinal clash. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 victory in the first leg thanks to a late winner from Rasmus Hojlund before suffering a 5-2 thrashing in the second leg in Portugal.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, locked horns with Sweden in friendly action last time out and suffered a 5-1 thrashing, finding themselves five goals down before West Bromwich Albion man Isaac Price netted a late consolation goal to extend his scoring streak on the international stage to three games.

Following Saturday's game, the Norn Iron will return to home turf to take on Iceland as they continue to gear up for their return to competitive action later in the year.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two nations. Denmark have won five of those games while Northern Ireland have won three times with their other five contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in November 2023, when the visitors won 2-0.

De Rød-Hvide have managed just one win in their last six games in this fixture.

Northern Ireland were ranked 71st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 50 places behind their weekend opponents.

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Denmark have won just one of their last six matches and three of their last 12. They have, however, lost just once on home soil in the last three years and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

The Green and White Army, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten streak and will be looking to bounce back here but could suffer yet another defeat against significantly stronger opponents.

Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Northern Ireland

Denmark vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Denmark to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the visitors' last four matches)

