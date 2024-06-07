Denmark vs Norway Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | International Friendlies 2024

International football is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Norway lock horns with Scandinavian rivals Denmark in an intriguing clash at the Brondby Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Norway finished in third place in the UEFA Euro qualification standings and have failed to make it to the tournament this year. The Norwegians eased past Kosovo by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Denmark, on the other hand, topped their group in the qualification standings and have been in excellent form over the past year. The Danish outfit edged Sweden to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

Denmark vs Norway Head-to-Head

Denmark have an excellent historical record against Norway and have won 51 out of the 85 matches played between the two teams. Norway have managed 22 victories against Denmark and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

Denmark form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Norway form guide: W-D-L-D-W

Denmark vs Norway Team News

Denmark

Simon Kjaer did not feature in Denmark's previous game and will likely be included in the starting lineup this weekend. Joachim Andersen was taken off at half time against Sweden and will likely play a similar role in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Norway

David Moller Wolfe picked up an injury this week and will not able to feature in this game. Norway are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture. Erling Haaland is set to lead the line for Norway, with Martin Odegaard shouldering the creative responsibility in midfield

Injured: David Moller Wolfe

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Denmark vs Norway Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted X (3-4-3): Ronnow; Kristensen, Christensen, Kjaer; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen, Hojlund, Dolberg

Norway Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nyland; Ryerson, Gundersen, Ostigard, Ajer; Thorstvedt, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland

Denmark vs Norway Prediction

Denmark have been in impressive form over the past year and will be intent on making the most of this fixture. The Danes are dark horses at Euro 2024 and will look to impose themselves in the coming weeks.

Norway have an excellent squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in recent months. Denmark are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Norway