Denmark vs Portugal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Denmark will welcome Portugal to Parken in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday. The visitors were unbeaten in the league phase, recording four wins while De Rød-Hvide won two of their six games.

The hosts got their league phase campaign underway with two consecutive wins but went winless in the last four games. They played Serbia in November and were held to a goalless draw.

Seleção das Quinas concluded their league phase campaign with a 1-1 away draw against Croatia in November. Cristiano Ronaldo was rested in that match. João Félix scored in the 33rd minute and Joško Gvardiol pulled Croatia level after the break.

Denmark vs Portugal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 11 wins. De Rød-Hvide have three wins to their name and two have ended in draws.

They last met in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifiers and the visitors registered 1-0 wins in the home and away games.

Both teams conceded five goals in six games in the league phase, though Seleção das Quinas outscored the hosts 13-7 in these games.

Denmark have won four of their last five home games in the Nations League, with their only defeat in that period registered against Spain last year.

Portugal have lost just one of their 11 away games in the Nations League.

Two of the Red and Whites' three wins against the visitors have been registered at home.

The visitors have won four of their last five meetings against De Rød-Hvide, scoring nine goals.

Seleção das Quinas have scored at least two goals in eight of their 16 meetings against the hosts.

Denmark vs Portugal Prediction

De Rød-Hvide have won two of their last 10 competitive games, with both wins registered at home in the Nations League. They are winless in their last four games, failing to score in two, and will look to improve upon that record.

Brian Riemer has selected a 23-man squad for the two-legged quarterfinals led by familiar names such as Kasper Schmeichel, Christian Eriksen, and Jannik Vestergaard. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg pulled out from the squad due to a calf injury. In-form striker Mika Biereth is in contention to make his debut here.

The 2018–19 Nations League winners went unbeaten in the league phase, winning four of the six games. Interestingly, their last two away games in the Nations League have ended in draws.

Roberto Martínez has named a strong squad for the quarterfinals, headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo. Nuno Tavares has left the squad after being unable to recover from an injury while Bernardo Silva is fit enough to start from the bench.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture and, considering their better goalscoring form, we back the 2018-19 champions to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Denmark 1-3 Portugal

Denmark vs Portugal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Portugal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

