Denmark vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Denmark will welcome San Marino to the Parken Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts are in third place in the Group H standings, with two wins from four games. The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered defeats in all four games in the qualifying campaign, failing to score in these games as well.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 away draw by Slovenia in their previous outing in June. Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund equalized for them after Andraž Šporar put Slovenia ahead in the 25th minute. The visitors suffered a 6-0 thumping against Finland in their previous outing.

The hosts, who are the 1992 champions, made it to the semi-finals in the previous edition of the competition, suffering a 2-1 defeat in extra time against England. The visitors, meanwhile, are yet to qualify for the group stage of the competition.

Denmark vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The hosts have scored seven goals in the four games in the qualifying campaign thus far while also conceding five goals in that period. The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to open their goalscoring account and have conceded 13 goals.

The hosts have won their last four home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets in that period. Both of their wins in the qualifying campaign have come at home.

The visitors are winless in all competitions since 2014. As a result, they are at the bottom of the FIFA Men's ranking (208).

Interestingly, the visitors are without a win in the European qualifiers since their first appearance in 1992. They have suffered 75 defeats in 76 appearances in the qualifiers.

Denmark vs San Marino Prediction

De Rød-Hvide have a 100% record at home in the qualifying campaign thus far and will look to keep that record intact against the struggling visitors. They have won their last five home games in European qualifiers with an aggregate score of 16-2 and are strong favorites in this match.

La Serenissima have a poor record in European qualifiers, earning just one point in 76 games. They have failed to score 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

With both teams playing for the first time since June, they might be a bit rusty. Nonetheless, considering the poor form of the visitors, we expect the hosts to record a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Denmark 3-0 San Marino

Denmark vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Højlund to score or assist any time - Yes